August 8, 2024
‘Hands-down the most qualified’: Rick Scott wants Rosie Cordero-Stutz as Miami-Dade Sheriff
Image via Rick Scott/Rosie Cordero-Stutz.

Jesse SchecknerAugust 8, 20245min0

Rick Scott Rosie Cordero-Stutz
The nod came one day after the Florida FBI National Academy Association elected her President.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott looked at the 11-candidate GOP field for Miami-Dade Sheriff and one candidate stood out more than any other as best suited to serve as the county’s top cop: Rosie Cordero-Stutz.

“Rosie Cordero-Stutz has led an exemplary career in law enforcement serving Miami-Dade. I’ve seen the favorable impact of her leadership. Both her professional preparation, and her tough-on-crime record, make her hands-down the most qualified for this undertaking,” Scott, Florida’s immediate past Governor, said in a statement.

“That’s why I wholeheartedly endorse Rosie Cordero-Stutz for Sheriff of Miami-Dade. I strongly believe Rosie is the best person to effectively lead law enforcement to keep families safe and the community thriving.”

Scott’s endorsement of Cordero-Stutz, an Assistant Director of the Miami-Dade Police Department, came Thursday, two days after she notched a nod from U.S. Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart, the county’s longest-serving Congress member.

It also comes a day after the Florida FBI National Academy Association (FBINAA), a nonprofit of senior law enforcement professionals focused on improving police practices, elected Cordero-Stutz as its 2024/2025 President.

She is the first Hispanic woman elected to lead the organization, whose members must have graduated from the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

Cordero-Stutz also carries endorsements from Donald Trump, U.S. Rep. Carlos Giménez and 27 active Florida Sheriffs.

She said she’s humbled by Scott’s endorsement and her election as FBINAA President, which she called a “vote of confidence (that) reinforces my life-long commitment to excellence in public safety and to the highest standards in the implementation of law and order.”

Cordero-Stutz faces 10 Republican Primary opponents: Iggy AlvarezRuamen DelaRuaAlex FornetJeff GiordanoMario Knapp, Joe MartinezJohn RiveraErnie RodriguezJoe Sanchez and Jose Aragu, whose campaign received a $300,000 cash infusion this month from hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin.

Four Democrats are running: John BarrowSusan KhouryRickey Mitchell and James Reyes. Reyes, Miami-Dade’s recently appointed Chief of Public Safety, oversees the county’s Police, Fire Rescue and Corrections Departments and has the backing of Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

Every candidate is a current or former law enforcement professional.

Miami-Dade hasn’t had an elected Sheriff since 1966, when county voters eliminated the position after a grand jury found rampant corruption within the department. Instead, Miami-Dade has a Police Director, who is appointed by and reports to the Mayor.

That arrangement is changing this year. In 2018, 58% of Miami-Dade voters joined a statewide supermajority in approving a constitutional amendment requiring all 67 counties in Florida to have an elected Sheriff, Tax Collector, Property Appraiser and Clerk of Courts by early 2025.

The Primary is on Aug. 20, followed by the General Election on Nov. 5.

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

