August 8, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

‘Government overreach’: Ron DeSantis snips at Tim Walz’s COVID ‘snitch hotline’
Image via AP

A.G. GancarskiAugust 8, 20243min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 8.8.24 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

2024 - InitiativesHeadlines

Donald Trump won’t commit to voting against Florida referendum to undo abortion restrictions

2024 - InitiativesHeadlines

Donald Trump teases support of Florida marijuana legalization amendment

DeSantis
The Governor continues to play in the presidential race during state press conferences.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is railing about something he calls a “snitch hotline” employed in Minnesota by the Democratic nominee for Vice President, Tim Walz.

“He’s got this line in the stump speech saying, you know, ‘Our neighbors can do what they want. Mind your own damn business.’ Fine. Then why did you set up a snitch hotline for neighbors to report on their neighbors for violating your draconian COVID restrictions?” DeSantis said.

“That’s not minding your own damn business. That’s government overreach.”

Florida’s Governor made the comments at Chase Stadium in Ft. Lauderdale. He was responding to comments where Walz said he didn’t need feedback from Republicans, like DeSantis, on “health care … who we love … and what books we’re going to read.” These seem to be references to laws on abortion and on Parental Rights in Education, as well as Florida’s zealous removals of “woke” literature from classrooms.

DeSantis also said he “never thought … someone would, would make the misjudgment of actually putting him on a ticket” given his liberal viewpoints, before going on to charge that Minnesota is a “sanctuary state” for minors’ “gender transition.”

The Governor’s comments Thursday followed up a Wednesday whack at Walz as a “shyster,” an antiquated term that some have suggested is antisemitic. He followed that up by saying Kamala Harris was “part of the pro-Hamas caucus in the Democratic Party” because she didn’t pick Gov. Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania as a running mate instead.

Walz has taken aim at Florida as noted Wednesday in POLITICO Florida’s “Playbook,” including urging people to move to his state during a flap over an AP Psychology class last year, and also saying that Florida was “focused on banning books, bullying LGBTQ+ students, and attacking teachers.”

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLast Call for 8.8.24 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories

Kamala Harris on track to trounce Donald Trump in Miami-Dade, new county poll shows

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more