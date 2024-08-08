‘Government overreach’: Ron DeSantis snips at Tim Walz’s COVID ‘snitch hotline’

Gov. Ron DeSantis is railing about something he calls a “snitch hotline” employed in Minnesota by the Democratic nominee for Vice President, Tim Walz.

“He’s got this line in the stump speech saying, you know, ‘Our neighbors can do what they want. Mind your own damn business.’ Fine. Then why did you set up a snitch hotline for neighbors to report on their neighbors for violating your draconian COVID restrictions?” DeSantis said.

“That’s not minding your own damn business. That’s government overreach.”

Florida’s Governor made the comments at Chase Stadium in Ft. Lauderdale. He was responding to comments where Walz said he didn’t need feedback from Republicans, like DeSantis, on “health care … who we love … and what books we’re going to read.” These seem to be references to laws on abortion and on Parental Rights in Education, as well as Florida’s zealous removals of “woke” literature from classrooms.

DeSantis also said he “never thought … someone would, would make the misjudgment of actually putting him on a ticket” given his liberal viewpoints, before going on to charge that Minnesota is a “sanctuary state” for minors’ “gender transition.”

The Governor’s comments Thursday followed up a Wednesday whack at Walz as a “shyster,” an antiquated term that some have suggested is antisemitic. He followed that up by saying Kamala Harris was “part of the pro-Hamas caucus in the Democratic Party” because she didn’t pick Gov. Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania as a running mate instead.

Walz has taken aim at Florida as noted Wednesday in POLITICO Florida’s “Playbook,” including urging people to move to his state during a flap over an AP Psychology class last year, and also saying that Florida was “focused on banning books, bullying LGBTQ+ students, and attacking teachers.”