Sunburn – The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics – 8.9.24

“Bomb threat protesting drag queens disrupts Winter Park festival” via Matthew J. Palm of the Orlando Sentinel – A bomb threat disrupted Breakthrough Theatre’s New Play Festival Wednesday and the Winter Park venue’s owner attributed the incident to a false assumption the festival featured drag queens. Two plays already had been performed on the festival’s opening night when Orange County sheriff’s deputies arrived to clear the theater because of the threat, said Breakthrough owner Wade Hair. “Who would think something like this would happen?” said Hair. No audience members were present when the theater was cleared after 9 p.m., Hair said. About 16 actors and staff members were evacuated to two nearby locations, along with those inside an adjacent dance studio, the only two businesses open at that hour in the plaza at 6900 Aloma Ave. Hair said a deputy asked him several times about drag performances: “He kept bringing up drag, and I would say, ‘We don’t do drag shows.’”

Happy birthday – The Florida Health Care Association honored its CEO, Emmett Reed, with this year’s Walter M. Johnson, Jr. Circle of Excellence Award at the Association’s 2024 Annual Conference & Trade Show.

The award is given annually to an individual who has made significant contributions to the long-term care profession in the past year and has worked for the growth and development of the Association over the years.

“A common trait of any successful team is a visionary leader, and we are fortunate to have the very best of that in Emmett Reed,” said 2023 Circle of Excellence Award recipient John Mangine of Southern Healthcare Management. “Throughout his time leading FHCA, Emmett has worked hard to understand the operations of long-term care and what it takes to truly deliver the highest quality of care for our residents.”

Upon joining the FHCA team 15 years ago, Reed began emphasizing the importance of a presence in the legislative process and promoting the Association’s agenda in front of the right audiences. With this new approach, Reed successfully earned the Association a seat at the table with key decision-makers and began fostering relationships with legislative leadership.

“Emmett has navigated us through some of the most challenging times we’ve faced as an Association and has done so with the utmost strength and positivity,” said Joe Mitchell, FHCA Past President and 2017 Circle of Excellence Award recipient. “He is a leader who listens to all input with intent and works tirelessly toward consensus for the Association as a whole. His genuine kindness and enthusiasm for life make us all feel motivated to strive for excellence for our staff and residents alike.”

In 2022, Reed was recognized by INFLUENCE Magazine as an industry leader and one of the Most Influential People in Florida Politics and City & State Florida ranked him in the top 12 among Florida’s Healthcare Power 100.

The Fight for Florida PAC, a committee backing Republican candidate Mike Haridopolos in Florida’s 8th Congressional District, is out with a new 30-second ad portraying him as a fighter ready to take on his colleagues on the other side of the aisle.

The ad, titled “Radical Left,” is set to run through the Aug. 20 Primary.

“Democrats in D.C. have turned a blind eye to American families, opening the border, siding with criminals and even trying to throw their political opponents in jail as they chip away at the American dream,” the ad’s narrator says.

“Florida needs a fighter in Congress who will stand up to the radical left. Mike Haridopolos is a proven conservative who will fight for Florida.”

Haridopolos is well-positioned in his CD 8 run, as he competes against Republicans Joseph Babits and John Hearton for the GOP nomination.

An internal poll obtained by Florida Politics last week put Haridopolos at 56% support, with Hearton at 6% and Babits at 4%. The remaining 33% of voters were undecided.

“Mike Haridopolos is the fighter Florida’s 8th Congressional District needs in Washington,” said Fight for Florida PAC Senior Advisor Chris Hartline.

“He’s a proven conservative who will fight to stop illegal immigration, reduce spending and keep Florida free.”

To view the ad, please click on the image below:

– SITUATIONAL AWARENESS –

–@realDonaldTrump: This Election is about the ECONOMY, INFLATION, OPEN BORDERS (ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION), RESPECT FOR OUR NATION, PREVENTING WORLD WAR III AND A 1929 STYLE DEPRESSION!

–@SwissWatchGuy: I think bragging about the crowd sizes on Jan. 6 is not a winning strategy for Republicans.

–@speechboy71: (Donald) Trump just complained that people can’t buy bacon in case you’re wondering how this press conference is going

–@RepBrianMast: I went to war for America & my fellow soldiers. They had my back and I needed to have theirs. I’m only here because they ran to stop the bleeding after I stepped on an IED in Afghanistan. Tim Walz had the choice to go to Iraq with his unit. Instead, he ran for Congress.

–@MattDPearce: (Ron) DeSantis flaming out in the primaries and a Democrat running in the freedom lane, more than anything, marks a formal end to the era of coronapolitics.

Tweet, tweet:

–@MattDevittWX: HOW CRAZY IS THIS?! It was hotter today above the Arctic Circle than it was across parts of #Florida! The air temp of Fort McPherson in Canada, 3,500 miles to our north, reached 95° … beating out Fort Myers at 92°. Chinook winds are one of the reason(s) for the heat so far north!

–@krishnanrohi: A weird side effect of using Twitter a lot is that you constantly feel you’re two news cycles in front of most people when you speak with them. I don’t know if this is necessarily good.

–TOP STORY –

“Florida’s tech, staffing issues caused mistaken Medicaid cuts” via Charlie McGee of The Tributary – A class-action trial challenging how Florida terminates Medicaid benefits concluded Friday at the U.S. District Court in Jacksonville. The proceedings shed new light on the inner workings of the state’s benefits-eligibility decisions.

Internal problems plagued Florida’s Department of Children and Families as it rapidly removed people from Medicaid rolls starting in March 2023 as part of a so-called “unwinding” that began after the expiration of a COVID-era federal rule.

The state didn’t contest that it had wrongly removed families’ Medicaid coverage. Instead, it has argued that it didn’t violate those Floridians’ constitutional rights.

Florida contends its termination notices and appeals hearings offered residents enough of a chance to correct any wrongs. Plaintiffs, however, claim the notices lack crucial information and that DCF employees gave inaccurate information, violating their due process rights and making it nearly impossible for many recipients to challenge decisions effectively.

From the start of the unwind, software failures affected both the automated and human-run systems DCF jointly manages with global consulting giant Deloitte Consulting LLP. The state identified some of those failures early on but took more than a year to fix them.

One “computer error” stripped new mothers of Medicaid coverage. A new state law supported by Gov. DeSantis had guaranteed some postpartum mothers 12 months of insurance. But a glitch, according to 26-year DCF employee Will Roberts’ testimony, caused the state to routinely deny coverage to moms who qualified.

Roberts said the state became aware of this glitch in April 2023. Deloitte managing director Hari Kallumkal said the state didn’t fix it until a year later, sometime in April or May. Deloitte, which has gotten more than $117 million since 2013 to help operate the agency’s so-called ACCESS Florida System, didn’t have a hand in helping resolve that computer error for the state, Kallumkal said.

– 2024 – PRESIDENTIAL –

“Donald Trump’s new playbook for attacking Kamala Harris is the old ‘liberal’ playbook, but on steroids” via Alex Isenstadt, Olivia Beavers and Irie Sentner of POLITICO – For the first time in the presidential campaign, Trump is starting to fall behind – out-fundraised by Harris and trailing the Vice President in some battleground state polls. Gone are the specific attacks against Joe Biden they’ve had to discard, from his age to his family to his gallery of missteps and gaffes. Now, inside Trump’s campaign, his advisers are settling on a supercharged messaging strategy on a familiar theme: Attack Harris as the most extreme caricature of a liberal they can muster. Trump advisers were planning, regardless of who Harris picked for her vice presidential nominee, to label them as extreme, according to a campaign adviser granted anonymity to discuss internal matters.

“Trump moves to regain his footing at Mar-a-Lago” via Natalie Allison, Jared Mitovich and Meridith McGraw of POLITICO – The former President acknowledged that Harris is climbing – with what one adviser described as an opening she has with undecided voters. He is being out-fundraised by Harris and has fallen back in some battleground state polls. And despite declaring, dismissively, that “the honeymoon period’s going to end” soon for Harris, Trump moved to draw her out, seeking to jolt the race. After backing out of a debate with Harris on ABC last week, Trump recommitted to the debate and called for two more. He did so while speaking to reporters at an otherwise empty Mar-a-Lago club for more than an hour, calling Harris “incompetent” and incapable of holding her own news conference, warning that “world war” may come if he doesn’t take office and excoriating the reporters assembled for their portrayal of Harris – including complaining about coverage of her rally crowd sizes.

“Trump complains about campaign as advisers try to focus on attacking Harris” via Josh Dawsey and Michael Scherer of The Washington Post – Trump’s candidacy appeared all but destined for victory only weeks ago. He rose defiantly from the bullet graze of an attempted assassination, hoisting his fist in the air with a unified party at his back, a growing lead in the polls, dissolving criminal prosecutions – and a struggling opponent, Biden, facing a full-blown revolt from within his own party. Trump mocked the idea of Harris becoming the new Democratic nominee, calling her “so pathetic.” As staffers and allies gathered at the GOP nominating convention in Milwaukee last month, some privately discussed what administration jobs certain people wanted – and predicted a landslide election. There was talk of spending money in states where Republicans haven’t won in decades.

“Harris takes the lead over Trump in Miami-Dade after Joe Biden’s exit, poll finds” via Max Greenwood of the Miami Herald – The survey, released Thursday by Democratic strategist Christian Ulvert, a top campaign adviser to several Miami-Dade candidates including Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, shows Harris notching the support of nearly 54% of Miami-Dade likely voters. Trump, a South Florida resident with an outsized business presence in the county, has just under 40% support. The poll’s margin of error is 4.6 percentage points. Thursday’s poll found Harris winning several key voting blocs in Miami-Dade, including 55% of women and 52% of men. Among non-Cuban Hispanic voters, 58% said they plan to support Harris compared to 38% who are backing Trump. Trump still holds the lead among Cuban Americans, who have historically backed Republican candidates; 61% said they will vote for the former President, while 33% plan to support.

“Inside Trump’s TikTok team: Courting fans of an app he tried to ban” via Drew Harwell and Josh Dawsey of The Washington Post – Four years after Trump tried to ban TikTok, the Chinese-owned video app has become one of the most vital parts of his presidential campaign. In just two months, the former President has built a TikTok following of nearly 10 million that dwarfs that of his top political rivals. His success on an app beloved by Generation Z has surprised even his own campaign team, which debated this Spring whether he should join a platform he once called a national security threat. Many Republicans continue to attack TikTok as a Chinese “digital fentanyl” app built to brainwash American teens. But in a newly competitive presidential race, Trump’s team now regards TikTok as a secret weapon for reaching young voters.

“From a ‘wake’ to ‘Mardi Gras’: With Harris, the Democratic convention is a hot ticket” via Natasha Korecki of NBC News – Energy is exploding around the Democratic National Convention, with tickets, venues and hotel rooms spiking in demand as Harris prepares to become the first Black and Asian American woman to formally accept a major-party nomination. Credentials are at a premium. Events are growing in size and number. Some corporate clients are sending more people, while others are extending their stays. Since Harris moved to the top of the Democratic ballot, a deluge of new requests has flooded in for entry into the main event space at the United Center and surrounding bashes, people close to the convention and event-planning say.

“With Harris and Tim Walz in, some Democrats still weigh skipping the polls” via Danielle Paquette of The Washington Post – During the Primaries, pro-Palestinian activists urged voters to withhold their support for Biden over his handling of the Israel-Gaza war. Roughly 700,000 Democrats nationwide checked a no-candidate option such as “uncommitted,” left their presidential ballot blank or wrote in someone (or something) else. While that represents a tiny sliver of the electorate some liberal strategists said the apparent protest turnout revealed weak spots for the emerging Harris campaign in some of the election’s most competitive battlegrounds.

“Tour tickets? Swifties crave a presidential endorsement.” via Julia Jacobs of The New York Times – The internet army of Swift fans often treats decoding the pop star’s Easter eggs as a part-time job, so speculation spread when some suggested that a photo Swift had posted to Instagram from her Eras Tour, which has been crisscrossing Europe this Summer, could be a hint at support for a certain presidential ticket. And yet, there has been no endorsement from Swift, who has increasingly thrown her outsize influence behind progressive politics. The photo in question, which Swift included in a post about her recent concerts in Warsaw, aligns with a standard transition from the tour in which her backup dancers – wearing pantsuits not unlike the kind that Ms. Harris happens to favor – strut offstage between songs.

– 2024 – FLORIDA –

“Trump won’t say how he’ll vote on Florida abortion amendment” via Kimberly Leonard of POLITICO – Trump wouldn’t say how he’ll vote on a proposed Florida state constitutional amendment that would overturn the state’s six-week abortion ban, adding that he predicted the vote on it would wind up in a more “liberal way” than might be anticipated. Trump made the comments during a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach. A POLITICO reporter asked how he – as a Florida resident – would vote and he demurred, adding that he thinks abortion has “become much less of an issue.” When pressed later in the press conference about the proposed amendment, which Floridians will vote on in November, he promised to hold a press conference on the matter “sometime in the near future.”

“‘Government overreach’: Ron DeSantis snips at Walz’s COVID ‘snitch hotline’” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics – “He’s got this line in the stump speech saying, you know, ‘Our neighbors can do what they want. Mind your own damn business.’ Fine. Then why did you set up a snitch hotline for neighbors to report their neighbors for violating your draconian COVID restrictions?” DeSantis said. “That’s not minding your own damn business. That’s government overreach.” The Governor made the comments at Chase Stadium in Ft. Lauderdale. He was responding to comments where Walz said he didn’t need feedback from Republicans, like DeSantis, on “health care … who we love … and what books we’re going to read.” These seem to be references to laws on abortion and on Parental Rights in Education, as well as Florida’s zealous removals of “woke” literature from classrooms.

“Manchurian candidate? Marco Rubio thinks China ‘groomed’ Walz” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics – Rubio posted to X that Minnesota Gov. Walz “is an example of how Beijing patiently grooms future American leaders.” “Decades later they get into positions of power, are portrayed as ‘experts’ by the media & push for policies that allow China to steal our jobs & factories & flood America with drugs,” Rubio asserted. Rubio was responding to a Washington Post editorial that argues Walz’s “decades of China experience are an asset, not a liability,” a piece lauding his “35-year relationship with the Chinese people” and pushing back against unfriendly framings of the Democrat relationship with China.

“Trump teases support of Florida marijuana legalization amendment” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics – During a news conference at Mar-a-Lago, Trump suggested he was open to supporting marijuana legalization and promised a forthcoming statement on Florida’s Adult Personal Use of Marijuana amendment on November’s ballot. “As we legalize it, I start to agree a lot more because it’s being legalized all over the country,” Trump said before alluding to Florida’s ballot initiative. “Florida has something coming up. I’ll be making a statement about that fairly soon, but as we legalize it throughout the country, whether that’s a good thing or a bad thing, it’s awfully hard to have people all over the jails that are in jail right now for something that’s legal. So, I think obviously there’s a lot of sentiment to doing that.”

“Group warns ballot initiative could force Florida taxpayers to pay for abortions” via Eric Daugherty of Florida’s Voice – A group railing against Florida’s pro-abortion ballot initiative warned that Florida taxpayers could foot the bill for abortions if the measure is approved this November. In essence, Florida’s potential newfound constitutional guarantee could fuel legal muster to place the operations on the government’s expenditure obligations, the group warned. The organization “Vote No On 4” pointed to a Michigan instance where voters had “no idea” approving constitutional protection for abortion could mean taxpayer dollars subsidize the practice. Florida also recently decided to add a financial impact statement onto the ballot before voters that states it could cost taxpayer dollars to go toward abortions if approved. There is an ongoing legal dispute between the organizers and the state as to whether that financial impact statement will remain with the Supreme Court of Florida.

– 2024 – DOWN-BALLOT –

“Florida Democrats try to flip the script on ‘socialism’ attacks with Venezuela” via Kimberly Leonard of POLITICO – Florida Democrats are aggressively challenging Venezuela’s tainted election, as they try to regain support from Hispanic voters after getting labeled by Republicans as “socialists” and “communists” over several election cycles. While Republicans warn that the U.S. could become like Venezuela if voters were to elect a “California socialist” as President, Democrats are increasingly likening Trump to autocratic Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. The two men shared “disturbing parallels,” said Democratic U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz. “Both men,” she said, “have tried to overturn the will of their people and resorted to political violence to obtain their unsavory goal.”

“Amy McGrath adds veteran star power to Whitney Fox as she vies for CD 13 nomination” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics – McGrath, a decorated Marine Corps veteran and founder of Honor Bound PAC, is endorsing Fox in her bid for Florida’s 13th Congressional District, a nod that offers veteran star power to the Democrat’s attempt to unseat Republican Anna Paulina Luna. “I’m proud to endorse Whitney Fox for Congress,” McGrath said. “Whitney embodies the kind of leadership we desperately need in Washington – someone with integrity, a deep understanding of the issues, and an unwavering commitment to democratic principles.” She rejected Luna, blasting her short record as a first-term U.S. Representative. “Anna Paulina Luna’s actions betray the very principles we fought to defend. Denying election results and supporting insurrectionists is not patriotism – it’s a direct threat to our democracy. Voting for restrictions on service members’ reproductive rights and opposing the PACT Act shows Luna’s true colors. She may be a veteran, but her actions demonstrate she doesn’t stand with us.”

– 2024 – DOWN-BALLOT 2 –

“Mike Levine outspends rest of HD 26 field in race to succeed Keith Truenow” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics – Republican Levine has outspent opponents in the race to succeed Republican state Rep. Truenow in the House. But he’s funding his race mostly out of pocket. Through July 26, the former Lake County Republican Party Chair spent more than $124,000 in the House District 26 race. But he’s collected less than $23,000 in outside contributions while primarily dipping into a $150,000 candidate loan. Levine faces former Eustis City Commissioner Nan Cobb, conservative activist Keith Farner and Lake County Realtor Addie Owens in an Aug. 20 Republican Primary. Truenow is running for Florida Senate instead of seeking another term. Cobb, through the last reporting period, spent the second most, almost $90,000. But she’s relied chiefly on outside contributions, raising more than $95,000 on donations and tossing an additional $25,000 loan.

“Rick Scott wants Yvette Benarroch as his state Representative” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics – Scott just made clear who he wants representing him in the Florida House. The Naples Republican is endorsing Benarroch in House District 81. “Yvette Benarroch is a proven conservative who will fight to make Florida more affordable and protect families against illegal immigration,” the former Governor said. “I trust Yvette to be my State Representative and you can, too!” The Benarroch campaign openly acknowledged the endorsement as a “big get.” Scott remains arguably the most prominent Florida leader from Naples for most of two decades, if not ever. He served two terms as Governor before his 2018 Election to the U.S. Senate. The Senator is also up for re-election this year, so his name appears on the ballot this cycle.

“‘Hands-down the most qualified’: Scott wants Rosie Cordero-Stutz as Miami-Dade Sheriff” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics – “Rosie Cordero-Stutz has led an exemplary career in law enforcement serving Miami-Dade. I’ve seen the favorable impact of her leadership. Both her professional preparation and her tough-on-crime record make her hands-down the most qualified for this undertaking,” Scott, Florida’s immediate past Governor, said in a statement. “That’s why I wholeheartedly endorse Rosie Cordero-Stutz for Sheriff of Miami-Dade. I strongly believe Rosie is the best person to effectively lead law enforcement to keep families safe and the community thriving.” Scott’s endorsement of Cordero-Stutz, an assistant director of the Miami-Dade Police Department, came Thursday, two days after she notched a nod from U.S. Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart, the county’s longest-serving Congress member.

– STATEWIDE –



“Why will flags be flown at half-staff Saturday in Florida?” via Sara Filips of WFLA – Flags will be flown at half-staff Saturday to honor a fallen Master Deputy Sheriff, DeSantis’ office announced. On Aug. 2, Master Deputy Sheriff Bradley Link was fatally shot in the line of duty at just 28 years old, leaving behind his wife and parents. Lake County officials revealed that a 911 caller said 48-year-old Julie Sulpizio was assaulting people in his year, acting “religious,” and calling them sinners. The woman also said she had to trick “Lucy,” who deputies said was her name for the devil. When deputies entered the home to conduct a welfare check on her husband and their daughters, a man believed to be Michael Sulpizio, the husband, fired a shot at Link.

– D. C. MATTERS –

“Hunter Biden was hired by Romanian business owner trying to ‘influence’ U.S. agencies, prosecutors say” via The Associated Press – Hunter Biden was hired by a Romanian business owner accused of corruption who was trying to “influence U.S. government policy” during Biden’s term as Vice President, prosecutors said in court papers Wednesday. Special counsel David Weiss’ team said Hunter Biden’s business associate would testify at the upcoming federal tax trial of the President’s son about the arrangement with the executive, Gabriel Popoviciu, who was facing criminal investigation at the time in Romania. The allegations are likely to bring a fresh wave of criticism of Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings, which have been the center of Republicans’ investigations into the President’s family. Hunter Biden has blasted Republican inquiries into his family’s business affairs as politically motivated and has insisted he never involved his father in his business. An attorney for Hunter Biden didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

– LOCAL: S. FL –

“Florida man threatened to kill Eric Swalwell. Now, he’s in prison for two years” via Jay Weaver of the Miami Herald – A South Florida man was sentenced to two years in prison after admitting that he threatened to kill U.S. Rep. Swalwell and his children in a series of voicemails left at the California Democrat’s Washington office in late 2023. Michael Shapiro, 73, of Greenacres, pleaded guilty in May to an indictment charging him with transmitting a threatening communication. Shapiro left five voicemail messages at Swalwell’s D.C. office on Dec. 19, 2023, though court records did not name the member of Congress. Swalwell confirmed that the messages were left for him in a social media post when Shapiro was arrested in January. “No threat is going to stop me from representing my constituents,” Swalwell said in the post.

Greater Miami Chamber PAC backs incumbent Miami-Dade Mayor – Committee for a Greater Miami, the political arm of the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, is getting behind Miami-Dade Mayor Levine Cava’s re-election campaign. “Our Mayor’s dedication to fostering economic growth, innovation, and job creation has been instrumental in positioning Miami-Dade as a leading business-friendly destination that also provides strong advocacy for workers in our community,” the PAC’s Chair, Manny Reyes, said in a statement. “Her leadership has ensured that our local businesses are not only supported but thrive in a dynamic and resilient economy.” The new nod joins many others from advocacy groups, unions, political committees and elected officials who want to see Levine Cava – the county’s first woman and Jewish Mayor – win a second four-year term. A press note from Levine Cava’s campaign touted a recent $19.5 million federal investment in a county-led South Florida climate “Tech Hub” as her latest achievement in growing and diversifying Miami-Dade’s economy.

“New Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Office in West Palm Beach” via Bill Ingram and James Coleman of the Palm Beach Post – After 23 years at the same location, the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Office has a new home just a few miles away. The new location, at 4301 Cherry Road in West Palm Beach, will be used as both a voting equipment center and a tabulation center, where the election ballots are counted. Everything will now be under one roof at the newly constructed facility. If driving from Military Trail onto Cherry Road voters can look for the four white boxes with the word ‘vote’ on it with flamingoes sticking out. There is a parking garage adjacent to the main facility. The previous Supervisor of Elections Office was on Military Trail just south of Southern Boulevard in West Palm Beach.

What Jeff Brandes is reading – “Condo HOA fees jumped 60% in South Florida in past five years. Why higher costs are ahead” via Rebecca San Juan of the Miami Herald – South Florida condo owners, burdened by spiraling insurance, repair bills and a new state law, saw their association fees shoot up nearly 60% over the past five years – driving some to consider difficult financial decisions to make their next HOA payment. Miami-Dade County’s median monthly condo association fee of $900 from April through June this year is up more than 59% from the $567 fee over the same stretch in 2019, according to data from Redfin. Broward faced a similar wave of condo costs: HOA fees jumped more than 56% to $613 this year, from $392 over the same three-month period in 2019.

– LOCAL: C. FL –

“As investigation winds down, local governments must decide whether to fund First Step Shelter” via Eileen Zaffiro-Kean of the Daytona Beach News-Journal – City Commissioners and Volusia County Council members both have a $2 million decision to make by the end of September. Each government has given First Step Shelter $400,000 per year for the past five years, and now the nonprofit is asking for the same commitments for another five years. With the budget season in full gear, the seven other Volusia city governments that contribute to the shelter are also about to decide whether to continue their financial support. With an annual budget of around $1.5 million, the loss of about $1 million in local government funding would paralyze the Daytona Beach shelter that helps homeless adults get back on their feet.

“Volusia, Flagler join 4-county initiative to eliminate school issues before they escalate” via Frank Fernandez of the Daytona Beach News-Journal – State Attorney R.J. Larizza and school Superintendents from Volusia, Flagler, St. Johns and Putnam counties gathered to announce an initiative called “Safety First, Success Always.” The initiative focuses on education, awareness and accountability and covers all four school districts in the 7th Circuit: Volusia, Flagler, St. Johns and Putnam counties. It seeks to prevent or eliminate problems while they are still small before a student loses his or her life or violence erupts into a school shooting. Officials talked about “see something, say something,” as well as the dangers of vaping, which could lead to death by fentanyl poisoning. Larizza said the initiative began about a year ago.

“Brightline Florida attendants seek to unionize in historic organizing effort” via McKenna Schueler of Orlando Weekly – Just over 100 onboard attendants for Brightline Florida, including workers in Orlando, have begun the process of unionizing with the Transport Workers Union, an international labor union that represents more than 155,000 workers across the airline, railroad, transit and related sectors in the United States. It’s a historic effort by the workers in a state that is generally considered hostile to labor unions, and where less than 5% of the private sector workforce has union representation. “Today, Brightline workers begin the path forward to protect and advance the economic security of their families,” said union President John Samuelsen in a statement released Thursday. “We thank them for putting their trust in us,” he continued.



– LOCAL: TB –

“St. Petersburg loses 5-year legal battle over worker hiring ordinances” via Colleen Wright of the Tampa Bay Times – The City Council, city attorneys and Mayor Ken Welch’s administration are trying to figure out what they can do to employ more apprentices and disadvantaged workers in city construction projects following a dual legal blow. Not only did a new state law negate the city’s rules on the books requiring contractors to employ a certain percentage of apprentices and disadvantaged workers and pay them a “responsible wage,” but the city just lost a five-year court battle after it was sued over the same ordinances. The Florida Gulf Coast Chapter of Associated Builders & Contractors sued the city over the ordinances five years ago. An attorney for the city, Ken MacCollom, said an initial ruling was in favor of the city. But after the builders’ trade group appealed, the court struck down the city’s rules based on a procedural matter – the first court’s ruling was too brief.

– LOCAL: N. FL –

“Florida to tear down century-old Victorian building as part of security boost for DeSantis” via Gary Fineout of POLITICO – Gov. DeSantis’ administration is acquiring buildings and property near the Governor’s Mansion, including a more than 125-year-old Victorian two-story building that the state plans to demolish. It has been a long sought-after goal of several Governors to buy the land around the mansion, which sits several blocks north of the Capitol. Different administrations have put forward plans to create a park that would allow the Governor’s home to be visible from one of the city’s main thoroughfares. The previous efforts, however, dissipated as adjacent landowners rebuffed sales offers. But the DeSantis administration said the push to finally acquire land near the mansion is not about creating a new park but is an effort to create a bigger buffer around the mansion. As DeSantis’ national profile has grown, the state has added many new security features, including fencing off a small park that contains a 21-foot bronze sculpture that was installed when Lawton Chiles was Governor.

–“Is old boardinghouse on North Monroe Street destined for wrecking ball? State won’t say” via James Call of the Tallahassee Democrat

“TPD Chief Lawrence Revell technically ‘retired’ last year after finishing DROP program” via Jeff Burlew of the Tallahassee Democrat – Revell technically retired last year after completing the city’s DROP program and getting an undisclosed though likely sizable lump sum payment of accrued retirement benefits. However, Revell, 56, remains very much on the job, leading a department of 500-plus sworn and civilian employees and working under a new five-year contract that pays him a base salary of $225,000. Revell spent his entire career with the Tallahassee Police Department, joining in 1992 as a patrol officer and going on to work in nearly every division, including serving as captain of Patrol and major over Criminal Investigations. He was appointed chief in December 2019. “It is a complete honor to serve the men and women of the Tallahassee Police Department and all the citizens of Tallahassee,” Revell said in a text. “I am incredibly blessed to have this job and there’s still plenty of work to be done.”

– LOCAL: SW FL –

“Former Lee Sheriff’s deputy arrested, accused of firing into Lehigh Acres jewelry” via Tomas Rodriguez of the Fort Myers News-Press – A former Lee County Sheriff’s deputy faces several charges after authorities say they linked him to a breach at a Lehigh Acres jewelry store. Michael Soto, 37, faces one count of discharging a firearm in public from a vehicle within 1,000 feet of a person and one count of shooting into an unoccupied building. According to his arrest 10-page affidavit, shortly before 2 a.m. On June 30, the sheriff’s office was alerted of an alarm that went off at Gold Forever Jewelry, 904 Lee Blvd., in Lehigh Acres. When deputies arrived at the business, the report says, they found a shattered front glass door. The affidavit says a representative for the establishment provided authorities with security footage.

“Millions of gallons of sewage pollute Bradenton-area waterways after Hurricane Debby” via Ryan Ballogg of the Bradenton Herald – As Hurricane Debby drenched Southwest Florida with record-breaking rain, a slew of sewage spills polluted Manatee County waterways with millions of gallons of wastewater. Bradenton’s wastewater plant sent at least 3.5 million gallons of water containing raw sewage into the Manatee River after Hurricane Debby overloaded the plant’s capacity, according to a pollution report posted to the city’s website. Around 5 p.m. Sunday, an “extremely high flow” of wastewater surged into the plant, the report said. By 6:30 p.m., equipment had begun to overflow and plant managers started a bypass into the Manatee River. As of Monday afternoon, the discharge reached 3.5 million gallons and was still ongoing, according to the spill report.

– TOP OPINION –

“Vibes and polls and positioning of the Harris candidacy” via Nate Cohn of The New York Times – As I wrote Tuesday, Harris passed on an opportunity to define herself as a moderate when she selected the progressive favorite Walz as her running mate over more moderate options. But does Vice President Harris really need to redefine herself? It’s a question many readers posed in response (sometimes as a critique), and it was mostly unaddressed by the article. Two weeks ago, the answer seemed like an obvious “yes.” Now? Well, many of those concerns might be two weeks out of date. When Harris entered the race, she appeared to be a weak candidate by any measure. After all, Biden’s flagging candidacy survived as long as it did in part because there were doubts about whether she would fare any better. The polls showed Trump leading her in a hypothetical matchup, and a clear majority of voters said they viewed her unfavorably.

– OPINIONS –

“Culture warriors aren’t going to change plunging birthrates this way” via David French of The New York Times – I am … skeptical of natalism as a movement. At the political level, it strikes me as mostly futile. It has more promise as a cultural cause, but even then, it is often scolding and even malicious. When JD Vance rants, for example, about “childless cat ladies,” he’s not engaged in a coherent cultural argument. He’s mocking those who live differently. When a prominent right-wing activist like Charlie Kirk says that “the childless are the ones that are destroying the country” and adds that “if you’re bad, you probably don’t have children,” he’s doing much the same thing. What’s a pronatalist who is skeptical of natalism to do? First, demonstrate extreme humility about the power of government policy. Second, do not shame or mock those who are childless or have fewer children. Third, recognize that childlessness may well be downstream from different problems, including isolation and loneliness. Fourth, lead by example.

“The Biden team just missed a big opportunity on Guantánamo Bay” via The Washington Post editorial board – Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, Walid bin Attash and Mustafa al-Hawsawi all agreed last week to admit their guilt before the military commission tasked with determining their fates, surrendering any chance to appeal, in exchange for the removal of the death penalty as a possible punishment. It’s unlikely the government will manage to secure the death penalty for these accused terrorists – if it manages to secure any sentence at all without a plea deal. The delays that have characterized the case so far will continue to define it, largely because the military commissions created under President George W. Bush exist outside the established military or civilian legal process.

“Lowering Delray Beach tax rate shouldn’t be so hard” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board – Like all cities in Florida, Delray Beach is building a budget for next year. It’s been a bumpy ride, partly because City Manager Terrence Moore apparently didn’t get the message of what happened in the March city election. But there’s still time for Moore and the bureaucracy under his command to set this city on a new fiscal course, starting with a Commission meeting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13. For those who have forgotten, everything in Delray Beach government changed on March 19, or should have, with the election of a new majority. Mayor Tom Carney and Commissioners Juli Casale and Tom Markert all promised a laser-focused approach to spending and taxes.

– INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY –

– ALOE –

“Dolphins, Jaguars, Bucs begin preseason this weekend” via Cole Pepper of Florida Politics – Florida’s three NFL teams open the preseason this weekend. The Miami Dolphins begin the preseason against the Atlanta Falcons on Friday at Hard Rock Stadium (7:30 p.m. ET, WFOR). Don’t expect to see the starters for long. Because the two teams held combined practices this week in South Florida, and because it is the first of three preseason games, the established stars are not expected to play. With Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jalen Ramsey among those who will be watching from the sidelines, look for the backups to take advantage of the opportunity for playing time. At quarterback, that means Mike White figures to get most of the snaps.

– OLYMPICS –

“Florida’s Noah Lyles tested positive for COVID, needs wheelchair after 200 m Olympics run” via Dan Rorabaugh of the USA Today Network-Florida – Lyles, the former Florida Gators star runner who already won gold at the 2024 Olympics, tested positive for COVID before his run in the 200-meter final in Paris. The Gainesville native won the bronze medal in what has historically been his best event. He received medical attention and collapsed into a wheelchair after the run. Letsile Tebogo of Botswana won the gold, and American Kenny Bednarek took the silver. Lyles has asthma, as he noted after winning the gold medal in the 100-meter dash Sunday to become the “World’s Fastest Man.” Lyles lay on the track after crossing the finish line. After receiving medical attention, he collapsed into a wheelchair and was wheeled off the track.

“In just a week, Lauren’s Kids nets more than 12,000 signatures asking IOC to ban pedophiles from Olympics” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics – Sen. Lauren Book launched her public push to ban convicted pedophiles from the Olympic Games just last week. Now, more than 12,000 people have signed her petition drive, asking the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to act. “Our rapid collection of over 12,000 signatures shows just how critical this issue is to people around the world,” said Book, founder and CEO of Lauren’s Kids. “The IOC has a responsibility to uphold the highest standards of safety and integrity. By banning convicted pedophiles from competition, we send a powerful message that the protection of our children always comes first and cannot be compromised.” The issue stirred controversy at the 2024 Paris Olympics when Steven van de Velde of the Netherlands, a beach volleyball player, was allowed to compete despite serving prison time for having sex with a 12-year-old when he was 19. The Dutch athlete is now 29. He served just 13 months in prison after being convicted in England.

