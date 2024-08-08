Rick Scott wants Yvette Benarroch as his state Representative

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott just made clear who he wants representing him in the Florida House. The Naples Republican is endorsing Yvette Benarroch in House District 81.

“Yvette Benarroch is a proven conservative who will fight to make Florida more affordable and protect families against illegal immigration,” the former Governor said. “I trust Yvette to be my State Representative, and you can, too!”

The Benarroch campaign openly acknowledged the endorsement as a “big get.” Scott remains arguably the most prominent Florida leader from Naples, for most of two decades is not ever. He served two terms as Governor before his 2018 election to the U.S. Senate. The Senator is also up for-re-election this year so his name appears on the ballot this cycle.

“It is a true honor to be endorsed by Senator Scott,” Benarroch said. “As our Governor and now as our U.S. Senator, Rick Scott has always fought for our families. As state Representative, I will bring my experience as a veteran, small business owner, and a mom to Tallahassee to work for common sense conservative solutions that make our state safer and more affordable.”

Benarroch faces Marco Island City Council member Greg Folley in an Aug. 20 Republican Primary. The winner will face Democrat Charles Work in November, where the Republican will be heavily favored in the Collier County district. The top vote-getter in November will succeed state Rep. Bob Rommel, who cannot run again because of term limits.

Scott follows U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, another Naples Republican, in backing Benarroch. Indeed, Benarroch said she jumped into the race only after consulting with the local Congressman.

Benarroch, an Air Force veteran, leads the local chapter of Moms For Liberty, a prominent parental rights group that exerted significant influence in Florida politics the last few years under Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Folley notably has held a fundraising edge throughout the race. Before the start of August, nearly $1 million was already spent on the open House race, mostly by Folley and his associated political committee.

But the endorsements from Scott and Donalds could loom larger than money in the upcoming Primary vote.