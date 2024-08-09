August 9, 2024
PAC backing Mike Haridopolos in CD 8 releases new ad attacking ‘radical left’
Image via YouTube.

Staff ReportsAugust 9, 2024

Mike Haridopolos Donald Trump
'He's a proven conservative who will fight to stop illegal immigration, reduce spending, and keep Florida free.'

The Fight for Florida PAC, a committee backing Republican candidate Mike Haridopolos in Florida’s 8th Congressional District, is out with a new 30-second ad portraying him as a fighter ready to take on his colleagues on the other side of the aisle.

The ad, titled “Radical Left,” is set to run through the Aug. 20 Primary and also highlights former President Donald Trump’s endorsement of Haridopolos to succeed retiring Republican U.S. Rep. Bill Posey.

“Democrats in D.C. have turned a blind eye to American families, opening the border, siding with criminals and even trying to throw their political opponents in jail as they chip away at the American dream,” the ad’s narrator says.

“Florida needs a fighter in Congress who will stand up to the radical left. Mike Haridopolos is a proven conservative who will fight for Florida.”

Included on screen is a photoshopped image of Trump and Haridopolos together as the text “Trump endorsed Republican” is shown.

Haridopolos is well-positioned in his CD 8 run, as he competes against Republicans Joseph Babits and John Hearton for the GOP nomination.

An internal poll obtained by Florida Politics last week put Haridopolos at 56% support, with Hearton at 6% and Babits at 4%. The remaining 33% of voters were undecided.

And on top of the Trump endorsement, Haridopolos also secured support from Gov. Ron DeSantis earlier this week. That means every Republican elected statewide in Florida is backing Haridopolos.

“Mike Haridopolos is the fighter Florida’s 8th Congressional District needs in Washington,” said Fight for Florida PAC Senior Advisor Chris Hartline.

“He’s a proven conservative who will fight to stop illegal immigration, reduce spending, and keep Florida free. On August 20th, voters have an opportunity to fight back against the radical left that’s trying to destroy the American Dream and vote to send Florida’s Fighter, Mike Haridopolos, to Congress.”

