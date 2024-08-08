Dolphins, Jaguars, Bucs begin preseason this weekend

Florida’s three NFL teams open the preseason this weekend.

The Miami Dolphins begin the preseason against the Atlanta Falcons on Friday at Hard Rock Stadium (7:30 p.m. ET, WFOR).

Here are the three biggest storylines to follow during the game:

— Don’t expect to see the starters for long. Because the two teams held combined practices this week in South Florida, and because it is the first of three preseason games, the established stars are not expected to play. With Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jalen Ramsey among those who will be watching from the sidelines, look for the backups to take advantage of the opportunity for playing time. At quarterback, that means Mike White figures to get most of the snaps. In addition to Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Odell Beckham Jr. and Braxton Berrios likely will not play, giving Malik Washington, River Cracraft and Willie Snead IV chances to compete for roster spots.

— Rookie watch: In addition to Washington, outside linebacker Chop Robinson, Miami’s first-round pick, should get his first NFL preseason action. He has received positive reviews during training camp and will be expected to supplement the pass rush.

— Dolphins defense vs. a rookie QB: Atlanta drafted Michael Penix Jr. in the first round and signed Kirk Cousins in an overhaul of the Falcons’ quarterback position. Cousins is unlikely to play on Friday, so the Dolphins’ defense will have a chance to test the rookie quarterback who led the Washington Huskies to the national championship game.

The Jacksonville Jaguars welcome the defending two-time Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday (7 p.m. ET, NFL Network, WJAX). Here’s what to watch:

— Can the Jaguars’ offense look dangerous in limited action? Jaguars’ head coach Doug Pederson has traditionally played the starters two or three series in the first preseason game. That’s the expectation on Saturday for Trevor Lawrence and company. While the Jaguars’ offensive line is dealing with injuries, Lawrence would like to get in synch with his pass catchers, especially free agent addition Gabe Davis and first-round pick Brian Thomas Jr.

— Rookie watch: Speaking of Thomas, his deep speed has been on display during training camp. While he struggled in red zone drills early in camp, he has shown the ability to go deep. Will the offensive line provide the protection to see the former LSU star make a big play?

— New defensive scheme: New defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen has installed a different defensive scheme, focused on aggressive coverage. Don’t expect much in the way of blitzing in the preseason but it will be interesting to see how the defensive backs play against a Chiefs team that will play the starters throughout the first quarter. That includes quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the Bengals in Cincinnati on Saturday (7 p.m. ET, WTTA).

After winning the NFC South last season, the Bucs enter the 2024 campaign looking to improve on their 9-8 record. Here’s what to keep an eye on:

— Quarterback depth: Baker Mayfield is the starter, but the depth at the QB position is still to be determined. Kyle Trask is listed as the backup, with journeyman John Wolford listed as the third-stringer. Can Trask show enough to ensure that he remains the backup or will Wolford push the former Florida Gator?

— Rookie watch: The Bucs used their first-round pick on offensive lineman Graham Barton. He is listed as the backup at center. He and second-round pick Chris Braswell from Alabama will be among the rookies getting their first taste of NFL preseason action.

— Buccaneers’ head coach Todd Bowles praised the energy of the team during camp. That should carry over to the game. For young players, the intensity of a preseason game is typically an adjustment from training camp, just as regular season games are more intense than preseason games. How will the rookies and inexperienced players adjust? It’s worth watching.