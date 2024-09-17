September 17, 2024
Ron DeSantis doesn’t trust feds to probe Donald Trump assassination attempt

A.G. GancarskiSeptember 16, 20243min1

DeSantis Fox news
The Governor blames Dems' 'apocalyptic rhetoric' for putting the former President in danger.

Florida’s Governor doubts that the Joe Biden administration’s law enforcement apparatus is best suited to probe what could have been a second attempt on Donald Trump’s life this summer.

“I don’t think it’s in the best interests of this country to say that agencies like the FBI and Department of Justice, which are trying to prosecute Trump in South Florida (and are) on appeal at the 11th Circuit trying to reinstate an indictment that had been dismissed, that they’re the best people to turn around and give us the truth about this defendant, but also to prosecute the case where they don’t have as strong of jurisdictional claims. And so we are going to be doing our investigation,” DeSantis vowed on Monday night’s “Jesse Watters Primetime.”

Ryan Wesley Routh, the would-be gunman, was arrested Sunday shortly after shots were fired at the golf course where Trump was playing.

DeSantis discussed Routh as having been “a consumer of a lot of these corporate media narratives that the Democrats propagate” regarding Trump and other Republicans, before suggesting that may have pushed him over the edge.

“There’s a lot of people in our society who may have a screw loose and if you’re constantly telling them that American democracy is going to end if this guy gets elected president, well, somebody is gonna feel that they’re justified for doing this. And so I do think the apocalyptic rhetoric has increased the threats to Donald Trump. No question about it.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

One comment

  • PeterH

    September 16, 2024 at 11:25 pm

    Trump’s very long list of attacks on women, immigrants, democrats, Biden, Obama, Clinton, deceased veterans, his staff, and anyone who doesn’t agree with his wingnut messaging and / or policies are LEGENDARY. DeSantis will never win an election on the national stage.

    It is well known that:
    Republicans are the enemy of freedom and democracy!
    Republicans are America’s worst enemy!
    Vote all Republicans out of office!

    Reply

