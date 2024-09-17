Ron DeSantis doesn’t trust feds to probe Donald Trump assassination attempt

Florida’s Governor doubts that the Joe Biden administration’s law enforcement apparatus is best suited to probe what could have been a second attempt on Donald Trump’s life this summer.

“I don’t think it’s in the best interests of this country to say that agencies like the FBI and Department of Justice, which are trying to prosecute Trump in South Florida (and are) on appeal at the 11th Circuit trying to reinstate an indictment that had been dismissed, that they’re the best people to turn around and give us the truth about this defendant, but also to prosecute the case where they don’t have as strong of jurisdictional claims. And so we are going to be doing our investigation,” DeSantis vowed on Monday night’s “Jesse Watters Primetime.”

Ryan Wesley Routh, the would-be gunman, was arrested Sunday shortly after shots were fired at the golf course where Trump was playing.

DeSantis discussed Routh as having been “a consumer of a lot of these corporate media narratives that the Democrats propagate” regarding Trump and other Republicans, before suggesting that may have pushed him over the edge.

“There’s a lot of people in our society who may have a screw loose and if you’re constantly telling them that American democracy is going to end if this guy gets elected president, well, somebody is gonna feel that they’re justified for doing this. And so I do think the apocalyptic rhetoric has increased the threats to Donald Trump. No question about it.”