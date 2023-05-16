Paul Renner, Kathleen Passidomo endorse Gov. Ron DeSantis for President

Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and House Speaker Paul Renner are endorsing Gov. Ron DeSantis for President in 2024.

The two legislative leaders helped shepherd DeSantis’ agenda through their chambers in the Regular Session that ended May 5, culminating in a series of victories to help emphasize his conservative, culture warrior credentials as he gears up for a likely Presidential bid in a tough GOP Primary against former President Donald Trump.

“Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to lead the state with his bold vision, dedicated focus, and commonsense solutions to keep Florida free from a radical agenda that, unfortunately, has turned us into a country without border control, law enforcement without funding, an education system without accountability, and an economy without hope for working families trying to earn a living,” said Renner, a Palm Coast Republican, in a released statement.

DeSantis hasn’t formally announced his bid for President but all the signs are there: a national super PAC called Never Back Down, the moving van outside the Republican Party of Florida headquarters as the campaign heads to a new office and the shifting of one of his spokespersons in his office to a campaign role.

“Gov. DeSantis has a proven record of delivering on the pro-family, pro-economic ideals that not only will keep Florida free but will be of critical importance in a 2024 presidential election,” Renner added. “As Gov. DeSantis makes his final decision to run for higher office, it would be my honor to endorse his candidacy for President of the United States.”

Along with Passidomo, a Naples Republican, Renner delivered a series of bills to DeSantis’ desk that were spearheaded by the Governor, some of which DeSantis has already signed. Bills to ban abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, eliminate diversity programs at state universities, expand restrictions on instruction of gender identity and sexual orientation in K-12 schools, allow for concealed carry of a firearm without a permit and ban state or local investments on the basis of economic or social scores are already law.

“There is no greater vision for the future of our country than the ‘Florida Blueprint’ Governor DeSantis spearheaded over the last several years,” Passidomo said in a released statement.

“Under his leadership during the pandemic, the Free State of Florida became a beacon of liberty and opportunity like never before, as families and businesses flocked from high-tax, lockdown states in search of a better way of life. Governor DeSantis is exactly the kind of leader we need for our country, and I look forward to supporting him for President.”

During the Regular Session, Passidomo and Renner had both demurred when asked whom they would back in the looming GOP Primary. The decision between the two Florida men has put Florida GOP lawmakers in a bind. All but one of Florida’s Republican delegation in the U.S. House has opted to support Trump, with U.S. Rep. Laurel Lee the lone DeSantis supporter.

But in the Legislature, only state Sen. Joe Gruters of Sarasota has declared his support for Trump. With Renner and Passidomo announcing for DeSantis, more state lawmakers could be taking sides soon.