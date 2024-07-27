Takeaways from Tallahassee – Back-to-School savings!

Get your shopping list together, because the Back-to-School sales tax holiday approved in this year’s budget begins Monday.

“I am proud to announce the return of the annual Back-To-School Sales Tax Holiday,” Gov. Ron DeSantis in a prepared statement.

“Our great financial standing means we can give money back to the taxpayers through various forms of toll and tax relief. I hope this Back-To-School Sales Tax Holiday helps as families prepare for the coming school year.”

The tax holiday includes a smorgasbord of items families will need when their little ones head back to the classroom next month.

The list includes general school supplies, such as binders, pens and pencils, lunchboxes and notebooks priced at $50 per item or less, as well as backpacks, pants, shoes, shirts and sweaters valued at $100 per item or less.

The holiday also includes learning aid items and educational toys, such as interactive books and jigsaw puzzles that cost $30 or less.

Perhaps the biggest moneysavers, however, are tech products.

Though it doesn’t make the cut every year, the tax package lawmakers passed this Session included an exemption for laptops, headphones, printers and flash drives up to $1,500 apiece.

(Psst, you didn’t hear it from us, but the cashier isn’t going to ask for a student ID when you bring a MacBook or iPad to the register.)

The Back-to-School holiday runs Monday through Aug. 11. It is one of a handful of durational sales tax holidays included in the tax cut package DeSantis signed in May.

There are a couple of days left to capitalize on “Freedom Month,” while the second of two disaster preparedness holidays starts Aug. 24 followed by a one-week holiday on tools starting on Sept. 1

More information on what items are tax-exempt can be found on the Florida Department of Revenue website.

Coming up, the usual assortment of news, intel, and observations from the week that was in Florida’s capital city by Peter Schorsch, Drew Wilson, Christine Jordan Sexton and the staff of Florida Politics.

But first, the “Takeaway 5” – the Top 5 stories from the week that was:

–Take 5 –

Meet the new boss: Trustees for the University of Florida and Florida A&M University picked interim presidents this week as they prepare to start searching for new leaders. UF President Ben Sasse abruptly resigned last week, while FAMU President Larry Robinson resigned earlier this month in the aftermath of a dubious $237 million donation to the school that was initially heralded by university officials. UF turned to former President Kent Fuchs to fill in for Sasse, while FAMU selected Timothy Beard, the recently retired head of Pasco-Hernando College and a FAMU alumnus, to guide the school for now.

Billion $$ fight: Florida’s decision to award Medicaid-managed care contracts to health plans following a massive re-procurement is being challenged in state administrative court as well as Leon County Circuit court. Three spurned managed care plans (ImagineCare, AmeriHealth Caritas and Sentara) filed notice with the Agency for Health Care Administration of their intent to head to the Division of Administrative Hearings. One of the plans, ImagineCare, has also filed suit in Leon County Circuit Court. AHCA wants to execute the contracts and begin the rollout on Sept. 1.

Abortion legal tussle: The group backing an abortion rights initiative is petitioning the Florida Supreme Court to nullify the new “financial impact statement” warning voters about Amendment 4’s implications. The Floridians Protecting Freedom political committee also filed a notice this week with the Supreme Court asking it to review a decision from the 1st District Court of Appeal’ that a lawsuit about the initial financial impact statement was moot.

Movin’ in: Florida’s population has now crossed the 23 million mark as people continue relocating to the state. The state hit the milestone in April according to new estimates drawn up by state economists. The Office of Economic and Demographic Research also reported that Florida added about 359,000 people last year and has been adding about 350,000 to 375,000 people each year this decade. Florida is the third largest state in the country behind California and Texas.

Just do it: High school athletes in Florida will now be allowed to be paid for their name, image and likeness under a new rule approved this week by the State Board of Education. Florida has joined more than 35 other states that already allow the practice, which comes after NIL deals were allowed at the collegiate level. The new rule does place some restrictions on the deals, including that high school athletes cannot use their school logos or attire in any advertisements.

– Smart investments –

St. Petersburg College is receiving $7.2 million to purchase equipment, hire personnel and help build the Semiconductor, Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning Training for Technicians lab, or SMART Tech 4.0 for short.

At an event this week, the governor announced that the college will receive $3.2 million through the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund and $4 million through the Workforce Development Capitalization Grant Program.

DeSantis said the investment “reinforce(s) Florida’s spot as the No. 1 state for talent development. We are committed to investing in opportunities that help students develop the skills necessary to land high-wage jobs and become leaders in industry.”

Semiconductors and advanced manufacturing are target industries for the state of Florida. Over the past two years, the state has invested nearly $400 million into growing these sectors.

“These strategic investments made by Gov. DeSantis give students the opportunity to learn in fields that are essential for our state’s growth in advanced manufacturing and semiconductors,” Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly said.

“The funds will also help the college utilize portable equipment in existing spaces, allowing them to host SMART Tech-related classes while the lab is under construction.”

– Saving Florida FACE –

Attorney General Ashley Moody announced a quartet of people are going to jail for violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, or FACE Act, in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

Moody’s office filed a civil action against defendants Caleb Freestone, Amber Marie Smith-Stewart, Annarella Rivera, and Gabriella Victoria Oropesa in March 2023 for violating the FACE Act by threatening and vandalizing some “crisis pregnancy centers.”

Moody’s office said the civil action caused several of the defendants to plead guilty to felonies in federal court. As a result, the defendants will also be permanently banned from being within 100 feet of crisis pregnancy centers and will be ordered to pay restitution.

“We will not allow radicals to threaten and intimidate women seeking help from crisis pregnancy centers or the counselors and health care professionals serving these women and their babies,” Moody said in a statement. “In Florida, illegal actions have consequences, and I am proud of the work our attorneys did in this case to make sure these extremists were held accountable.”

The defendants, who Moody identified as “Jane’s Revenge extremists” vandalized at least three pregnancy centers in Florida, including spray painting the centers with “If abortions aren’t safe, neither are you.”

Moody’s office secured a settlement, which included a permanent injunction. One defendant was ordered to pay a $10,000 civil penalty. The defendants who pleaded guilty face up to 10 years in prison.

–Burn, baby, burn –

Only you can prevent forest fires … except for when we want the fires to be controlled.

It is no secret that controlled fires are good when conducted properly and safely. They can bring beneficial elements to the wildlife that come with naturally occurring fires while reducing hazardous fuel buildups and the chances of catastrophic wildfires.

Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson announced that the Florida Forest Service is fresh off a record-setting year for prescribed fires.

The Florida Forest Service, a division of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, manages more than 1 million acres of state forest land. The agency treated 277,818 total acres with prescribed burns for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

That’s double last year’s prescribed 131,628-acre total and bests the previous record of 246,104 acres set in 2014-15.

“Prescribed fire is one of the best and most reliable tools we have to combat the dangers of wildfires in our state,” Simpson said. “We more than doubled last year’s prescribed fire total, confirming our agency’s commitment to protecting Florida’s homes, businesses, and natural resources in wildfire-prone areas.”

Prescribed fires also support disease control in young forests, wildlife habitat improvement, range management, preservation of endangered plant and animal species, and the maintenance of fire-dependent ecosystems.

“I’m proud to say the Florida Forest Service has surpassed 200,000 acres prescribed burned in three of the past six years,” said Florida Forest Service Director Rick Dolan.

– Bad gummies –

FDACS has issued a blanket stop-sale order for all Diamond Shruumz-branded products because they have been found to contain poisonous or harmful substances, including psychotropic components, such as O-Acetylpsilocin.

These products are also subject to a recall the federal Food and Drug Administration issued June 28. The products in the stop-sale order include all Diamond Shruumz-brand cones, chocolate bars, and gummies.

“As a state, we have a responsibility to protect our citizens, especially our children, from potentially harmful products and substances, and we are committed to ensuring that all food products sold in Florida meet strict safety standards,” Simpson said.

“By issuing this stop-sale order, we are taking swift action to ensure these products do not re-enter the marketplace and to safeguard the well-being of Floridians.”

Before the recall, FDACS inspectors issued stop-sale orders for nearly 140,000 packages of Diamond Shruumz products at Honest PP&D in Orlando. The state’s action came after inspectors found Diamond Shruumz products contained unapproved food additives and their products made a variety of labeling violations, including not listing ingredients or nutrition facts and not declaring the presence of allergens.

The FDA, meanwhile, initiated the recall after Prophet Premium Blends, located in Santa Ana, California, found Muscimol in the affected products.

Muscimol has been associated with adverse symptoms, including seizures, agitation, involuntary muscle contractions, loss of consciousness, confusion, sleepiness, nausea, vomiting, abnormal heart rates, and hyper/hypotension. These symptoms were reported in individuals who consumed Diamond Shruumz products.

–Money grows on trees? –

Trees are pretty great – they provide clean air, clean water, wildlife habitats, recreation, homes for creatures, and beauty to look at.

The famous children’s novel author Dr. Seuss, or Theodore Geisel, taught that to generations with “The Lorax.” Unfortunately, the phrase “unless” still rings true today.

But Simpson and the Florida Forest Service have some good news for trees. They are making $2 million available to improve forest health through Florida’s Future Forests Program

The funding is available to non-industrial, private landowners, local governments and registered nonprofits.

In its fourth year, the program offers landowners cost-share opportunities to help enhance the capacity of Florida’s forests and has already been used to create 26,000 acres of healthy forests in Florida.

“A majority of our state’s forests are privately owned so Florida landowners are key to maintaining and conserving our forests and natural resources for future generations,” Simpson said. “This important program helps landowners offset the initial cost of site preparation, seedlings, and the planting of seedlings.”

Applicants may request funding for tree establishment practices on a minimum of 10 acres and up to 250 acres. The Florida Legislature has appropriated approximately $14 million for this program since 2021.

The Florida Legislature funded the program with a total of $4 million this fiscal year. The other $2 million will be used to fund future site preparation and planting and is slated to be released later this fiscal year.

– Don’t miss DFS: CID –

DFS: CID. No, that’s not the name of a CBS procedural.

Florida’s Chief Financial Officer announced this week he’s rebranding the Department of Financial Services’ Division of Investigative Forensic Services, or DIFS, to the catchier “Criminal Investigations Divisions” (CID) in an attempt to increase the department’s profile when it comes to combating insurance fraud.

“Insurance fraud is a serious crime, and it continues to be an epidemic in Florida. It victimizes innocent people, innocent communities, and even our entire state by forcing higher insurance costs,” CFO Jimmy Patronis said at the Florida Sheriff’s Association meeting in Orlando this week.

“As Florida’s CFO, I will never back off from fighting for honest Floridians and policyholders. I will continue to do everything in my power to crack down on fraudsters and scam artists that often prey on law-abiding citizens when they are most vulnerable, such as in the aftermath of storms and other traumatic events.”

Patronis said the name change was made to reflect the talent DFS has to fight fraud.

“Insurance fraud is not widely understood. It’s hard. It’s complex. It’s not attention-grabbing like other crimes. But we are changing that lack of public awareness and ratcheting up pressure on bad actors,” Patronis said.

“Fraud ruins people’s lives, and it also leads to higher costs. And when people can’t afford to keep up with higher costs, that means their homes may not be sufficiently protected or repaired after storm damage. We can’t have that. We simply cannot win the war against insurance fraud without making it a statewide priority, and our efforts, combined with dedicated local law enforcement agencies, will do just that. Failure is not an option.”

–The week in appointments –

Alachua County Court–The Governor appointed Adam Lee to serve as a Judge on the Alachua County Court. He is the managing member at Adam Lee Law PLLC and earned both his bachelor’s and law degrees from the University of Florida.

Collier County Court – The Governor appointed Deborah Cunningham of Naples to serve as Judge on the Collier County Court. Cunningham has served as an Assistant State Attorney for Florida’s 20th Judicial Circuit since 2000. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Brandeis University and her law degree from the University of Florida.

Graduate Medical Education Committee – The Governor announced the appointment of Wayne Chutkan, Dr. Chris Ghaemmaghami, Matthew Love, and Dr. Michelle Mendez to the Graduate Medical Education Committee. Chutkan is the Senior Vice President of Finance at Mount Sinai Medical Center. Chutkan earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in accounting from Florida International University. Ghaemmaghami is the Executive Vice President, Chief Physician Executive, and Chief Clinical Officer of Jackson Health System. He earned his bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the University of Miami, his master’s degree in health care management from Harvard University, and his Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Miami. Love is the President and CEO of Nicklaus Children’s Hospital. Love earned his bachelor’s degree in industrial and systems engineering from Ohio State University and his master’s degree in business administration from Cleveland State University. Mendez is the owner and physician of Mendez Family Care. Mendez earned her bachelor’s degree in microbiology from Mississippi State University and her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from Nova Southeastern University.

Tallahassee State College District Board of Trustees – The Governor appointed Monesia Brown and reappointed Jonathan Kilpatrick and Monte Stevens to the Tallahassee State College District Board of Trustees. Brown is the Vice President of Government Relations at North Highland. She previously served as a member of the State Board of Education. Brown earned her bachelor’s degree in English from Illinois State University and her Juris Doctor from the University of Wisconsin. Kilpatrick is the founder and CEO of Trulight. He is currently serving as a Lieutenant Colonel in the Florida Air National Guard. Kilpatrick earned his bachelor’s degree in mathematics and his MBA from Troy University. Stevens is a Partner at The Southern Group. He previously served as the Deputy Chief of Staff for the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation. Stevens earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Missouri-Kansas City and his master’s degree in communication from Kansas State University.

– Behind you, chef –

First Lady Casey DeSantis, joined by Department of Children and Families Secretary Shevaun Harris and Guardian ad Litem Executive Director Dennis Moore, held a cooking class for Hope Florida participants, mentors and beneficiaries.

“As a mom to three young children, I know how important strong role models are to the success of our youth,” the First Lady said in a statement.

“It was heartwarming to spend time cooking with these amazing boys and girls in Florida’s foster program. There is a need for mentors across Florida – with over 100 in the Orlando area. I encourage those with a call to mentorship to apply through Hope Florida.”

The cooking class highlighted the partnership between DeSantis’ pet project – Hope Florida: A Pathway to Promise – and the Guardian ad Litem program.

The partnership has connected nearly 900 children aging out of the state’s foster care program with Hope Florida navigators who serve as mentors and help connect them with opportunities in the private sector. But DeSantis said there’s a need for more youth mentors.

Hope Florida utilizes Hope Navigators to guide Floridians on an individualized path to prosperity and economic independence. It focuses on community collaboration between the private sector, faith-based communities, nonprofits, and government entities.

One of Hope Florida’s main goals is to help Floridians achieve economic self-sufficiency. As such, Hope Florida is estimated to save the state nearly $800 million over 10 years.

“It’s incredible to see the difference a mentor makes in the lives of youth aging out of foster care,” said Moore. “It was a pleasure to join First Lady Casey DeSantis and Secretary Harris as we encourage our Hope Florida mentees to live healthy, fulfilling lives. More mentors are needed, and we encourage anyone with heart to serve to join this program.”

DCF’s Haris said every child should have a mentor who can teach them lessons and guide them into adulthood.

“It was great getting to watch our foster youth engage in a fun cooking class with their mentors. We are so fortunate for First Lady Casey DeSantis’ leadership in recruiting more mentors for our youth and continuing to expand opportunities for individuals to give back to their communities.”

– Just plane good –

French aviation company AURA AERO is opening its first U.S. manufacturing facility in the Sunshine State.

The Toulouse-based company announced plans Thursday to build a 500,000-square-foot plant at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, located at Daytona Beach International Airport. Once up and running, the plant is expected to create 1,030 jobs paying an average salary of $73,695, with a projected capital investment of $172 million.

The company announced its plan Thursday during Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez’s international mission to the Farnborough International Airshow in England. Alabama, Georgia, Ohio and Texas also vied for the facility, which is anticipated to open and begin building 100 hybrid-electric regional aircraft (ERA) by Q4 2024.

Nuñez said the development is the result of a strategic investment strategy under Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration to grow Florida’s aerospace and aviation industry.

“I am thrilled AURO AERO has decided to expand their presence in Florida,” she said. “We applaud their commitment to bringing additional high-wage job opportunities for Floridians and their dedication to the aerospace industry in our state.”

AURA AERO created a partnership last year with Embry-Riddle at the university’s nearby Research Park. This new expansion of that arrangement came after SelectFlorida, which last year replaced Enterprise Florida, sent a delegation of more than 150 attendees to the Farnborough Airshow. The delegation included representatives from 19 Florida companies, 12 local economic development partners, Commerce Secretary J. Alex Kelly, Transportation Director Jared Perdue, and Space Florida President and CEO Rob Long.

“This is truly exciting news for our great state and the transportation industry,” Perdue said. “Florida continues to be a leader in transportation because of the persistent effort to stay on the cutting edge of technology and advancements to strengthen our economy now and in the future.”

–Spicy audit –

A new audit zinged the Department of Commerce and the now-shuttered Enterprise Florida for its oversight of employees who had access to confidential business information and IT systems.

Some of the findings in the latest Office of Auditor General audit had been cited in previous audits, which prompted a second look.

One of the current findings – which covered operations between 2020 and 2022 – showed that both Department of Commerce employees as well as those working for a third party did not go through criminal background screenings before they were granted access to information from businesses seeking incentives.

Auditors also found a lag between when the Department of Commerce (formerly the Department of Economic Opportunity) cut off purchasing cards to departed employees. One employee who left in November 2021 did not have their purchasing card deactivated until July 2022, or 241 days later.

The audit also found that former employees did not quickly lose access to the state’s system for tracking financial transactions and that a handful of employees who had left the department still had access when auditors checked the records.

Auditors initially wrapped up their review of the department last year, but the report was not issued until this month. It included a response from Kelly, the current head of the Department of Commerce, who maintained that all the findings flagged by auditors had been addressed. He said that the department had updated its policies or already had policies in place designed to prevent the problems from reoccurring.

– Gold star teacher –

Hernando County teacher Jaime Suarez received the 2025 Florida Department of Education Teacher of the Year award Thursday.

The award, bestowed by Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr., recognizes outstanding educators who help to celebrate and elevate the teaching profession.

“Congratulations to Jaime Suarez on being named Florida’s 2025 Teacher of the Year,” Diaz said. “It is because of inspirational and dedicated educators like Jaime that Florida’s students continue to exceed expectations and raise the bar for education. I look forward to seeing the impact that she will make on educators across the state over the next year.”

Suarez is a mathematics teacher at the Challenger K-8 School of Science and Mathematics and earned her bachelor’s from Troy University. She serves as her school’s grade-level team lead and mentor and is a member of the district’s science textbook selection committee.

With the award, Suarez will also receive $50,000 from the state and serve as the Christa McAuliffe Ambassador for Education for one year.

Additionally, Suarez will receive a tuition waiver to pursue a graduate degree in education at Florida State University, as well as a two-year Florida Prepaid college scholarship she may grant to a student of her choice.

Other Teacher of the Year finalists will receive $20,000 bonuses.

While Suarez was the headliner, there were other winners at the awards ceremony.

Lindsey Laurino of St. Lucie County won the Digital Educator Award; Cassi McGee of Escambia County won the Outstanding Teacher Leader Award; Gerard Madrinan of Pinellas County won the Excellence in Teaching award; Andrea Poanco of Collier County won the Life Skills and Citizenship Award; and Emily Fagerstrom of Volusia County won the Invested in Excellence Award.

– Breakfast of Champions –

While most count calories to lose weight, with the goal of running a calorie deficit, Olympic athletes have a different challenge – making sure they consume enough calories from the right sources to sustain strict exercise regimens.

University of Florida College of Health and Human Performance Professor Benjamin Gordon calculated just how many calories Olympians need to keep up, while experts at UF’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences came up with sample diets that would ensure athletes are both meeting caloric needs and optimizing nutrition.

The researchers found that athletes competing in the 100-meter dash require the most calories to sustain their activities, with a male sprinter requiring more than 3,000 calories per day to make up for calories burned during exercise. The calculation came from studying three American Olympic athletes who competed in the 2020 Games: Ronnie Baker, Trayvon Bromwell, and Fred Kerley.

Gordon averaged their height, weight, and age to estimate a hypothetical Basal Metabolic Rate (BMR), which is the base number of calories the body needs to complete basic functions such as breathing and keeping the heart beating. That number came to 1,795. Next, Gordon calculated the number of calories the athletes burn during 90 minutes of sprinting exercise, coming to 1,247. The combined total represents the athletes’ hypothetical daily needs.

How does that stack up to those of us who aren’t Olympic athletes, but still fit in a healthy amount of physical activity? The average 29-year-old man of a similar size as the Olympians evaluated who engages in moderate daily physical activity would need just 2,154 calories a day to sustain their activities.

From a nutrition standpoint, exceeding 3,000 calories seems easy enough if consuming calorie-dense foods. But peak physical performance also requires optimal nutrition. Assistant Professor Jeanette Andrade, who studies human nutrition, developed hypothetical meal plans considering the average Olympic male sprinter and another for non-athlete men of similar height, weight, and age.

The athlete’s meal plan includes two cups more each day of water, plus a 20 oz. sports drink; two extra hard-boiled eggs, 50% more oatmeal, and an added 8 oz. of yogurt for breakfast; nearly twice as much pasta and an added banana for lunch; a much larger snack; and a bigger burger and an added glass of milk for dinner compared to a meal plan for the non-athlete. To put that into perspective, the athlete’s meal plan needs two full columns on a piece of paper, while the non-athlete’s plan is confined to just one column on the same-sized paper.

– Strike-strike-strike and ‘slay’ –

Graduation is one of the biggest moments in a young individual’s life, and the commencement speaker can make or break the experience.

The Summer class of 2024 is getting ready to graduate as the semester closes up, and Florida A&M University (FAMU) announced that The Lip Bar founder, CEO, and FAMU alumna Melissa Butler will serve and slay as the summer commencement speaker.

“I am both honored and humbled to speak at the Summer commencement. FAMU gave me the aptitude to succeed, and it is my intention to pour into the next generation of leaders in the same way FAMU and its industrious alumni have poured into me,” said Butler.

Butler graduated from FAMU’s School of Business and Industry (SBI) with a bachelor’s in business finance before working as a licensed stockbroker on Wall Street.

Butler founded The Lip Bar – a popular, inclusive, vegan makeup brand – when working on Wall Street. She was fed up with the toxic one-shade-fits-most beauty industry, so she turned her frustration into action and created the vibrant vegan lipstick TLB. Since its founding, the brand has become a pioneer in beauty and inclusion.

Since she launched The Lip Bar, Butler has been featured in Forbes, Fast Company, Entrepreneur Inc., Allure, Cosmopolitan and Essence magazines.

“Everyone deserves to have representation. Without it, we are left seeking validation,” Butler said.

Approximately 500 future FAMU alumni from across a dozen colleges and schools are expected to attend the Summer Commencement, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday in the Al Lawson Multipurpose Center & Teaching Gymnasium, 1800 Althea Gibson Way.

The FAMU Summer Commence ceremony is open to the public. No tickets are required; however, the clear bag policy will be enforced at the event. Parking is available at the Bragg Memorial Stadium parking lot, but the parking garage is closed. The Venom will provide a shuttle service beginning two hours before the ceremony and continuing up to two hours afterward.

– Legen (wait for it) dary commencement –

Heisman Trophy winner Charlie Ward is returning to his alma mater as Florida State University’s keynote graduation speaker next month.

FSU will award 2,834 degrees during the Aug. 2 summer commencement ceremonies at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center with school President Richard McCullough presiding over the three events.

Ward will be speaking at the 2 p.m. ceremony, the school announced.

“Ward is a legendary figure in FSU athletics,” the school said in a news release. “He led the Florida State Seminoles football team to its first national championship in 1993 and was awarded the Heisman Trophy the same year. After his college career, Ward played in the NBA for over a decade. Since retiring from professional sports, Ward has dedicated himself to coaching and mentoring young athletes.”

Tim Cerio, President, CEO, and executive director of Citizens Property Insurance Corp, will speak at the 7 p.m. ceremony.

“Cerio has built a career in both private practice and public service,” FSU said in the news release. “He has served as general counsel to the Governor of Florida, as a member of the Florida Constitution Revision Commission, and currently sits on the Florida Board of Governors, which oversees the State University System of Florida.”

The school said that out of the 2,834 degrees, FSU plans to award 1,693 bachelor’s, 882 master’s/specialist degrees, 187 doctoral degrees, three Juris Doctor degrees, 66 Juris master’s degrees, and three LLMs.

For the full schedule of events, the ceremony livestream links and additional information, visit commencement.fsu.edu.

– Capitol Directions –

Ron DeSantis – Crossways arrow – He’s trying so hard to be relevant that he’d probably shotgun a Diet Mountain Dew.

Ron DeSantis – Down arrow – He’s still fighting to import cheaper Canadian drugs … while attacking Trulieve for being a Canadian drug company.

Ashley Moody – Up arrow – Jane’s Revenge, meet Ashley’s Justice.

Jimmy Patronis – Down arrow – He forgot to change the letterhead from Florida CFO to Trump-Vance 2024.

Manny Diaz – Up arrow – Keep this up and we’ll pretend Jane Austen is American, too.

Vince Evans – Up arrow – He’s Kamala’s guy and now Kamala is the presumptive nom.

Nikki Fried – Up arrow – Florida is still Trumplandia, but who saw FDP avoiding the “Dems in disarray” headlines this week?

Jasmine Burney-Clark – Up arrows – Florida’s transition from Biden-Harris to Harris-Somebody was remarkably smooth.

Tom Leek – Up arrow – If ad production was an Olympic sport, Team Leek/FRSCC would be a lock for the gold.

Sam Garrison – Up arrow – We didn’t expect Gavin Newsom to borrow his idea, but good policy is good policy.

Demi Busatta Cabrera – Up arrow – She’s Florida’s QB at ALEC and she’s doing a phenomenal job.

Dana Trabulsy – Up arrow – Adios, Johnnie, hello third term!

Craig Waters – Up arrow – FLCGA’s second General Counsel will have a tough act to follow.

New College – Down arrow – Corc’s next mission: Teach everyone with a P-card how to balance a checkbook.

St. Pete College – Up arrow – Bring on SMART Tech 4.0!

Simply Healthcare – Up arrow – They’re pitching for two great causes. Literally. As in Shevaun Harris threw the first pitch at a Marlins game for Simply’s Asthma & Allergy Night.

TLH airport – Down arrow – Tallahassee travelers keep singing the Jet Blues.

Tallahassee Democrat – Up arrow – When our man Jim Rosica wins an award, we celebrate. Congrats to Bill Hatfield, too.

Steve Spurrier – Up arrow – Our triple-Gator AG went to bat for FSU and now the HBC is dunking on the ACC, too. What world are we living in?

Publix – Down arrow – The Olympics used to bring red, white and blue cupcakes … and hurricane season used to bring hurricane cakes. Bring back the good ole’ days!

Scalloping – Down arrow – Who ordered the seared Pyrodinium bahamense in garlic butter?

Gloria Muzito – Up arrow – The Uganda flag is red and yellow, but we can’t help but see garnet and gold.