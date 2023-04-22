April 22, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis super PAC urges Donald Trump to move to California
Social media favors the Florida Governor over the Mar-a-Lago retiree.

A.G. GancarskiApril 22, 20233min2

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Gov. DeSantis asks Joe Biden for major disaster declaration for Broward flooding

HeadlinesInfluence

House, Senate reach top line budget numbers, set to begin spending talks

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Adam Laxalt to chair Ron DeSantis super PAC

DeSantis Trump
'The state of Florida will be better off.'

A super PAC supporting Ron DeSantis has a suggestion for Donald Trump.

NEVER BACK DOWN is telling the former President that if he doesn’t love Florida, he ought to get as far away as possible.

“Donald Trump has so deeply disparaged the state of Florida by calling it the ‘worst state,’ we at Never Back Down will help him leave by offering financial assistance to help him move to his beloved California, so he can be close to his good buddy Gavin Newsom, whom he loves so intensely and gets along with so well.”

“The good news is that since so many people are moving to the state of Florida, thanks to the incredible success of Governor Ron DeSantis, no one will notice when Trump leaves. The state of Florida will be better off when Trump takes his Soros-fueled, dumpster fire of a campaign to San Francisco, where it will fit right in,” wrote spokesperson Erin Perrine Saturday.

The super PAC sortie comes after the former President’s campaign dropped a bomb on Team DeSantis, decrying Florida’s standard of living and crises on many fronts.

“The real DeSantis record is one of misery and despair. He has left a wake of destruction all across Florida and people are hurting because he has spent more time playing public relations games instead of actually doing the hard work needed to improve the lives of the people he represents,” said Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung.

The “Real Ron DeSantis Playbook” email offers a litany of assertions supporting the claim of “complete and total delinquency and destruction” that allegedly is Florida under the current Governor’s watch. including that Florida is “one of the least affordable states” in the country.

“Under Ron DeSantis, Florida has become one of the worst states” in many areas and for many cohorts, per the Trump campaign.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAdam Laxalt to chair Ron DeSantis super PAC

nextHouse, Senate reach top line budget numbers, set to begin spending talks

2 comments

  • Pudding F. Ingers

    April 22, 2023 at 10:24 am

    Poor Rhonda Santis; cuckolded by everyone including but not limited to: former Qresidents, former governors, the former AND current CEOs of Disney, other attorneys, other Naval officers, fellow graduates of Harvard and Yale.

    Unfit to lead a six person family; unfit to lead 21 million Floridians.

    Reply

  • DeSantis is a failed leader

    April 22, 2023 at 10:38 am

    lol 😂 desantis as destroyed Florida. It is no longer this free State of vacations and fun. Even businesses are going to suffer under Ron DeSantis

    and it’s political theater, but the truth of the matter is, is that DeSantis did destroy Florida

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more