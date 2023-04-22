Ron DeSantis super PAC urges Donald Trump to move to California

A super PAC supporting Ron DeSantis has a suggestion for Donald Trump.

NEVER BACK DOWN is telling the former President that if he doesn’t love Florida, he ought to get as far away as possible.

“Donald Trump has so deeply disparaged the state of Florida by calling it the ‘worst state,’ we at Never Back Down will help him leave by offering financial assistance to help him move to his beloved California, so he can be close to his good buddy Gavin Newsom, whom he loves so intensely and gets along with so well.”

“The good news is that since so many people are moving to the state of Florida, thanks to the incredible success of Governor Ron DeSantis, no one will notice when Trump leaves. The state of Florida will be better off when Trump takes his Soros-fueled, dumpster fire of a campaign to San Francisco, where it will fit right in,” wrote spokesperson Erin Perrine Saturday.

The super PAC sortie comes after the former President’s campaign dropped a bomb on Team DeSantis, decrying Florida’s standard of living and crises on many fronts.

“The real DeSantis record is one of misery and despair. He has left a wake of destruction all across Florida and people are hurting because he has spent more time playing public relations games instead of actually doing the hard work needed to improve the lives of the people he represents,” said Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung.

The “Real Ron DeSantis Playbook” email offers a litany of assertions supporting the claim of “complete and total delinquency and destruction” that allegedly is Florida under the current Governor’s watch. including that Florida is “one of the least affordable states” in the country.

“Under Ron DeSantis, Florida has become one of the worst states” in many areas and for many cohorts, per the Trump campaign.