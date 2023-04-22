April 22, 2023
Gov. DeSantis asks Joe Biden for major disaster declaration for Broward flooding
Who's the real threat to democracy? Answers may vary.

Biden DeSantis
The Governor made the request while in Utah for a political speech.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is taking a break from fighting Joe Biden to ask for federal help.

On Saturday, the Florida Governor (who is in Utah preparing to address that state’s Republican Convention) requested a major disaster declaration for Broward County.

“If granted by the White House, a Major Disaster Declaration will provide a wide range of federal assistance programs for individuals and public infrastructure damaged by the floods,” reads a media release from the Governor’s Office.

Though DeSantis has been traveling for political purposes for most of the last week, staffers have been on the scene.

“On Monday, April 17th Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) Executive Director Kevin Guthrie requested Preliminary Damage Assessment (PDA) teams deploy to Broward County for in-person PDAs,” the Governor’s Office says.

“Joint State & Federal Teams have been in the field conducting damage assessments in impacted flood areas since Wednesday, April 19th and are estimated to complete physical assessments this weekend. In less than three days, teams have assessed over 1,300 homes and identified over 1,000 with major damages.”

The Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program has been activated, meanwhile, with $5 million now available for businesses impacted by floods.

Despite the Governor’s political travels, his office contends he is on the job. He issued an Executive Order April 13 declaring a state of emergency in the wake of rains that exceeded the two feet mark in isolated spots.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

