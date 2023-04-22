April 22, 2023
‘America, you are in danger, girl’: Angie Nixon’s Ron DeSantis’ warning

A.G. Gancarski

Nixon MSNBC

A Democratic state legislator told a national audience that what’s happening in Florida could happen nationwide, channeling Whoopi Goldberg in Ghost to make her point.

“America, you are in danger, girl. We have to stop Ron DeSantis in his tracks,” warned Rep. Angie Nixon of Jacksonville during an interview that aired Friday night on MSNBC.

The reference to a 30+ year old film notwithstanding, Nixon’s concerns were with far more contemporary issues under the DeSantis administration. The news peg was the Walkout 2 Learn protests by students, coordinated yesterday by Democrats and administration critics.

“What played out was greatness happening,” Nixon said, saying the students were “pushing back against discriminatory practices” as the “leaders of today, not tomorrow.”

Nixon addressed the fast pace of crackdowns from the current Legislature, saying that an “overzealous and politically ambitious Governor is bullying” the legislators, while ignoring pocketbook issues like “the rising costs of property insurance” in favor of “red meat to the base.”

Nixon laughed, noting that many members of Congress are endorsing former President Donald Trump and contending that the Governor is “losing Trump voters” ahead of an expected 2024 Presidential run.

“All eyes are going to be on Florida,” Nixon added. “We have a very politically ambitious Governor and right now he’s overreaching.”

Nixon contended that even Republicans were weary of the Governor’s aggressive agenda.

“I actually had a conversation with one of my Republican colleagues that I will not name, but they stated that after this Legislative Session, they may come back as Democrats because they do fear that they are really overreaching here,” Nixon said.

The Jacksonville Democrat said the state was in a “race to the bottom,” including in education, where many students can’t read on grade level.

“America, we do not want DeSantis,” Nixon urged. “Look what he’s doing in Florida. We do not need someone like that leading the country.”

See the whole interview here.

 

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014.

One comment

  • Greaseball Bill McSpaghetti

    April 22, 2023 at 12:52 pm

    Republicans play right into the hands of the Dems with the legislation enforced culture war. Lots of the critical theory not only encourages people to think outside the box politically, but also the left uses conservative reactions to drum up support. Where it falls short is when Dems get into office and can’t implement left leaning policy like significant wage increases, functional and effective social services, and the taxes and people within federal government who make good use of tax dollars. Signs of progress will be Medicare for all, universal basic income, and state funded tuition… and dedicated funding that cannot be so easily disrupted by some pig later on down the line. Until then, they are just Republicans in blue.

    Reply

