Gov. DeSantis messages on abortion ban, constitutional carry to Utah GOP

Florida’s Governor continues to test drive messaging on some of the most hard-right legislation of the 2023 Session.
Ron DeSantis messaged briefly at the Utah Republican Convention Saturday about the just signed six-week abortion ban and constitutional carry legislation, two gifts to the right wing likely to be major issues in the 2024 presidential race.
“We have stood for life by enacting the heartbeat bill in the state of Florida. We have stood for the second amendment by enacting constitutional carry,” DeSantis said.
The latter is ironic, given reporting before the convention that guns were not allowed in Saturday’s speech. Magnetometers were used to screen attendees to ensure they didn’t have the guns allowed virtually everywhere in Florida now.
DeSantis made similar remarks in Washington D.C. at The Heritage Foundation’s 50th Anniversary Celebration on Friday, in yet another out-of-state speech ahead of a likely run for President.
“We recently signed the Heartbeat Bill to Protect Life. We’ve signed constitutional carry, because you shouldn’t need a permission slip to exercise your Second Amendment freedoms,” DeSantis said.
DeSantis did not message on these bills in New Hampshire and Ohio speeches, nor did he touch on them in South Carolina and at Liberty University in Virginia. Slowly but surely, he is finding his rhythm on these controversial bills, however.
One comment
Mercury Shampoo Ed 👍
April 22, 2023 at 1:23 pm
He had the right idea when he at least appeared to limit the abortion ban to 15 weeks. Now he’s miscalculated I’m afraid if he campaigning on 6 week abortion ban nationally. Rational people don’t want a bunch of unwanted kids being born because that’s not good for society or the economy. It’s just a religious, bleeding heart pipe dream and not practical. Many people will be impacted in a negative way by the ban. It’s almost like encouraging less responsible people to breed and have kids. The legislation isn’t going to magically make people more responsible.