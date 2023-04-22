April 22, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Gov. DeSantis messages on abortion ban, constitutional carry to Utah GOP

A.G. GancarskiApril 22, 20232min1

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis says Florida is ‘the Utah of the Southeast’

HeadlinesJax

‘America, you are in danger, girl’: Angie Nixon’s Ron DeSantis’ warning

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Gov. DeSantis asks Joe Biden for major disaster declaration for Broward flooding

DeSantis Utah GOP
DeSantis has worked the new laws into his stump speech since Friday.

Florida’s Governor continues to test drive messaging on some of the most hard-right legislation of the 2023 Session.

Ron DeSantis messaged briefly at the Utah Republican Convention Saturday about the just signed six-week abortion ban and constitutional carry legislation, two gifts to the right wing likely to be major issues in the 2024 presidential race.

“We have stood for life by enacting the heartbeat bill in the state of Florida. We have stood for the second amendment by enacting constitutional carry,” DeSantis said.

The latter is ironic, given reporting before the convention that guns were not allowed in Saturday’s speech. Magnetometers were used to screen attendees to ensure they didn’t have the guns allowed virtually everywhere in Florida now.

DeSantis made similar remarks in Washington D.C. at The Heritage Foundation’s 50th Anniversary Celebration on Friday, in yet another out-of-state speech ahead of a likely run for President.

“We recently signed the Heartbeat Bill to Protect Life. We’ve signed constitutional carry, because you shouldn’t need a permission slip to exercise your Second Amendment freedoms,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis did not message on these bills in New Hampshire and Ohio speeches, nor did he touch on them in South Carolina and at Liberty University in Virginia. Slowly but surely, he is finding his rhythm on these controversial bills, however.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRon DeSantis says Florida is 'the Utah of the Southeast'

One comment

  • Mercury Shampoo Ed 👍

    April 22, 2023 at 1:23 pm

    He had the right idea when he at least appeared to limit the abortion ban to 15 weeks. Now he’s miscalculated I’m afraid if he campaigning on 6 week abortion ban nationally. Rational people don’t want a bunch of unwanted kids being born because that’s not good for society or the economy. It’s just a religious, bleeding heart pipe dream and not practical. Many people will be impacted in a negative way by the ban. It’s almost like encouraging less responsible people to breed and have kids. The legislation isn’t going to magically make people more responsible.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more