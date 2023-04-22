April 22, 2023
‘Steel’: Ron DeSantis super PAC ad targets Donald Trump, Dr. Fauci

A.G. Gancarski
April 22, 2023

Steel Desantis
New ad plays up the Governor's toughness, Blue Collar roots.

A super PAC backing Ron DeSantis for President contrasts the Governor’s “steel” with something less impressive from former President Donald Trump.

The 60-second “Steel” hits a number of points, but is predicated on a central image: a picture of a White man in a hard hat watching Trump and Dr. Anthony Fauci talking COVID-19 mitigation strategies.

“Steel isn’t forged overnight. But after all the mining, blasting and casting is done, it’s strong. It lasts,” a tough talking narrator intones.

The spot introduces the Florida Governor as “the grandson of a steelworker,” before playing up more familiar biography, such as his stint in the Navy as a JAG Officer, where he earned a Bronze Star before “holding the Republican establishment accountable” in D.C. in Congress.

From there, the narrator contends DeSantis “stood up to Dr. Fauci when others stood aside,” and “got the smut out of schools,” and “refused to let Walt Disney push us around.”

“Ron DeSantis never backs down. Because his backbone wasn’t forged overnight. Ron DeSantis: conservative warrior, always,” the ad concludes.

The spot follows up mail from the political committee sent out Thursday in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada, five-page mailers to the early states, explaining why the as-yet-undeclared potential Presidential candidate should be the next Republican Presidential nominee.

“A Leader. A Fighter. A Winner. Who never backs down,” asserts the cover page, captioning a picture of the Governor looking steely eyed and resolute.

From there, readers are treated to lengthy textual biography, including descriptions of the Governor’s “blue-collar backbone forged with steel” and DeSantis’ “honor, courage, and commitment.”

The ads presumably will help DeSantis recover from recent doldrums in the polls. Recent New Hampshire surveys show DeSantis anywhere from 20 points to 33 points behind Donald Trump.

The former President doubles DeSantis’ support in South Carolina, where Nikki Haley is within the margin of error of a tie for second place.

In Iowa, meanwhile, Trump is up by 30 points over DeSantis in the most recent polling.

See the new spot here.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

