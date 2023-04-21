Ahead of Florida speech, Donald Trump rolls out ‘the real Ron DeSantis playbook’

Donald Trump will address Lee County Republicans Friday night, and a new campaign email suggests Ron DeSantis will be top of mind.

“The Real Ron DeSantis Playbook” depicts the “complete and total delinquency and destruction” that allegedly is Florida under the current Governor’s watch.

“The real DeSantis record is one of misery and despair. He has left a wake of destruction all across Florida and people are hurting because he has spent more time playing public relations games instead of actually doing the hard-work needed to improve the lives of the people he represents,” said spokesperson Steven Cheung.

The email offers a litany of assertions, among them being that Florida is “one of the least affordable states” in the country.

“The National Low Income Housing Coalition estimates that a Floridian making $10 an hour must work 86 hours per week just to afford rent on a modest single bedroom home in Florida,” the Trump campaign asserted.

The release then spotlighted rising home prices, contending that three of the 16 most unaffordable metros in the country are in the state (Orlando, Miami and Tampa).

“Florida is now the fourth-most expensive state in the country for health care, and has the highest annual car insurance premiums in the nation,” the Trump campaign said.

The statement then shifted gears to recent gas shortages in the Miami area.

“While nearly half of the gas stations in Miami and Fort Lauderdale are without fuel, those Floridians lucky enough to find a gas station with fuel will be paying a stiff premium. Florida ranks in the 10 most expensive states in the continental United States for fuel prices, and in 2023, Florida imposed a new hike on fuel purchases,” the Trump camp wrote.

“Under Ron DeSantis, Florida has become one of the worst states” in many areas and for many cohorts, per the Trump campaign.

Trump has offered criticisms of Florida before, of course.

“In Education, Florida ranks among the worst in the Country and on crime statistics, Florida ranked Third Worst in Murder, Third Worst in Rape, and Third Worst in Aggravated Assault. For 2022, Jacksonville was ranked as one of the Top 25 Major Crime Cities in the Country, with Tampa and Orlando not doing much better,” Trump contended on Truth Social.

“On Education, Florida ranks #39 in Health & Safety in the Country, #50 in Affordability, and #30 in Education & Childcare, HARDLY GREATNESS THERE! The fact is, Ron is an average Governor, but the best by far in the Country in one category, Public Relations, where he easily ranks Number One — But it is all a Mirage, just look at the facts and figures, they don’t lie — And we don’t want Ron as our President!”