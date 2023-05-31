Ron DeSantis warns recruits don’t want to join ‘woke military’

Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to offer reasons that people don’t want to join the U.S. Armed Forces.
During remarks Wednesday in Sioux City, the Florida Governor and freshly minted presidential candidate said potential recruits recoil at being members of a “woke military.”
“We look at our military now and we see them getting caught up in (the) political,” DeSantis said, citing the military’s “pronouns” and “global warming” policies as concerns for people who might otherwise enlist.
“We need to reorient things like the military back to its core mission. Is it any wonder why recruiting has suffered? People don’t want to be part of a woke military. They want to be a part of the military that has its eyes on the prize,” DeSantis said.
“We will make sure our military people are proud again,” the Governor added. “I don’t want veterans coming up to me saying, you know, I don’t think I would want my son or daughter or grandkids to join the military.”
“They never used to say that for my entire adult life until relatively recently. So we will restore the military to its proper mission,” DeSantis promised.
These remarks continue a theme for DeSantis, one addressed during an Iowa speech in West Des Moines Tuesday, where he denoted several issues of social consciousness that he believes are keeping people from signing up for the U.S. Armed Forces.
“And it pains me when we see revered institutions like our very own military become more concerned with matters that are not central to the mission, whether it’s global warming or gender ideology or pronouns, morale is declining, and recruiting is suffering. We need to eliminate these distractions, and we need to get focused on the core mission at hand,” DeSantis said Tuesday.
During a Memorial Day hit on the Fox News Channel, the Florida Governor and freshly minted Presidential candidate has revived criticisms of armed forces policies that, to him, have prioritized equity over winning wars.
“Well, first, I think we need to look at what’s going on with the military right now. And I think the military that I see is different from the military I served in,” DeSantis said on “Fox and Friends.”
“I see a lot of emphasis now on political ideologies, things like gender pronouns. I see a lot about things like DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion), and I think that that’s caused recruiting to plummet. I think it’s driven off a lot of warriors, and I think morale is low,” DeSantis said.
Thomas Kaspar
May 31, 2023 at 11:00 am
A.G. Gancarski is either a liar or an idiot . DeSantis said the military is being forced to address things outside its true purpose . Curb your rainbow Gancarski .
Michael K
May 31, 2023 at 11:01 am
Ron is jonesing for the “good old days” when the military (and the rest of society) was segregated. He’s a hammer who sees everything as a nail — in this case his idiotic “war” on “woke” which he is unable to define. Not sure he realizes that he is offending the people who serve in the military with his degrading remarks.
Truth is, the military does not accept meth heads, bigots and uneducated yahoos.
Andrew Linko
May 31, 2023 at 11:04 am
The Governor is so out of touch. The Military for years has known they have a ‘White Supremacy’ issue, and these White Nationalist groups, who largely are extremists are the base of GOP voters, and even the Pentagon acknowledges they have a problem, but will not track or report data on this issue. Women and minorities have been mysterious or accidently killed training on bases in the USA. So what does Ron want to do, create a private, volunteer militia in Florida?
Ed's Marxist Alter Ego 👍
May 31, 2023 at 11:39 am
Just more anti American propaganda by the fascists. This guy is lying.
Richard Bruce
May 31, 2023 at 12:08 pm
Enlisted in summer of 1979 when post-Vietnam attitudes greatly harmed the attractiveness of wearing the uniform. RELAD 1990. Classmates of the fourth year of female Academy members. In 1980, 10% of class was women. Now about 30% to 40% of class are women. Are there less qualified men now? No. Admission criteria has changed to dis-favor straight white males. Current recruiting short falls are the result of this emphasis on meeting political quotas.
Current military is no long a team effort, but one of individuals filling unique positions to achieve specific goals. The attitude of “it’s not my job”, or, “I’m not trained for that”. is rampant in today’s military. A group leader cannot simply tell anyone to do anything. Decisions must be made based on a complex matrix of HR options. This is why action is delayed or denied. Readiness suffers. Success suffers. Force projection suffers. To paraphrase a old military adage, “For want of a competent ready politically favorable BIPOC the ship was lost”.