Kat Cammack wants Congress to recognize fertilizer as critical to security

U.S. Rep. Kat Cammack says it’s time for Congress to treat fertilizer as a critical resource.

The Gainesville Republican introduced legislation that would classify phosphate and potash as critical minerals to national security. The chemical products both are key fertilizer ingredients.

“A nation that cannot feed itself is not secure. Without the necessary inputs to feed, clothe and fuel our nation, we’re leaving our food and national security up to our adversaries,” Cammack said.

“Adding these vital resources to the Critical Minerals List will encourage increased domestic production and deliver much-needed relief to the Florida producers who rely on these inputs for their crops. We have the resources here at home — it’s time we tap into them. I thank my colleagues for their support of this effort and look forward to their continued partnership.”

Cammack introduced the bipartisan bill with U.S. Reps. Barry Moore, an Alabama Republican, Jimmy Panetta, a California Democrat, and Elissa Slotkin, a Michigan Democrat.

The U.S. Department of Interior has maintained a critical mineral list since 2018. Using data from the United States Geological Survey, the list identifies items deemed as critical to national security, economy, renewable energy development and infrastructure.”

The list was last updated in February 2022. Potash notably was dropped from the list at that time. If the bill passes, it would restore potash and add phosphate for the first time.

Florida is home to 27 phosphate mines, according to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, but only nine are currently active.

Phosphate mining is a $10-billion industry annually in the U.S., according to IBIS World, with Florida as one of four states with significant activity.

Potash isn’t mined in Florida but some fertilizer companies in the state, notably Mosaic, do own mines in other states. Mosaic, based in Tampa, does mine phosphate at several sites in Florida.

Cammack serves on the House Agriculture Committee, as do Moore and Slotkin.

The lawmakers behind the bill said it’s important the Department of Interior treat a resource important to farming as critical.

“Our food security is our national security, so when we’re dependent on Russian and Chinese minerals for the fertilizer that grows our crops, we are putting ourselves at risk,” Slotkin said.

“Adding potash and phosphate to the Department of Interior’s Critical Minerals List will accurately reflect their strategic importance, encouraging increased domestic production, lowering fertilizer costs for our farmers, and keeping our food supply secure. And as one of the only states to hold its own supply of potash, Michigan is well-equipped to fuel a resurgence in production.”

Moore noted the scarcity of fertilizer and disruption in supply lines has already created a cost for consumers in the U.S.

“America’s producers are the only customers who buy their inputs at retail cost and sell their outputs at wholesale price,” he said.

“Farmers, ranchers and foresters in Alabama have been dealing with profit margins too thin to take care of their families. Designating phosphate and potash as critical minerals is the first step in tapping our capacity for domestic production of our producers’ input costs, namely affordable fertilizer products.”