Hunter Biden charged with failing to pay federal income tax and illegally having a weapon

President Joe Biden’s son Hunter has been charged with failing to pay federal income tax and illegally possessing a weapon and has reached an agreement with the Justice Department, according to letter filed in U.S. District Court in Delaware.
As part of the agreement, made public Tuesday, Hunter Biden will plead guilty to misdemeanor tax offenses and is expected to reach an agreement with prosecutors on the felony charge of illegally possessing a firearm as a drug user. It is somewhat unusual to resolve a federal criminal case at the same time the charges are filed in court, though it is not totally unheard of.
The deal ends a long-running Justice Department investigation into Biden’s second son, who has acknowledged struggling with addiction following the 2015 death of his brother Beau Biden. It also averts a trial that would have generated days or weeks or distracting headlines for a White House that has strenuously sought to keep its distance from the Justice Department.
The news comes as congressional Republicans pursue their own investigations into nearly every facet of Hunter Biden’s business dealings, including examining foreign payments and other aspects of his finances. It also comes days after a 37-count indictment came down against former President Donald Trump for mishandling classified documents on his Florida estate, another case with even more dramatic political implications.
Joe Biden has also faced questions about his son’s business dealings and drug addiction.
____
Republished with permission from The Associated Press.
5 comments
Earl Pitts American
June 20, 2023 at 10:06 am
Good morning America,
Just wondering:
Would one of Donald Trump’s childern receive the same soft stroke of justice?
Or has our once great nation decended so far down the P00P H0LE as to have a two tiered system of justice for the two major political parties?
Your comments are welcome,
Earl Pitts American
Ocean Joe
June 20, 2023 at 10:07 am
Say where’s Marco, and Rick and Ronnie and Miss Lindsey to scream about the weaponization of the DOJ?
Michael K
June 20, 2023 at 10:34 am
Notable: He plead guilty. The “never back down” crowd will never admit a mistake or do the right thing.
Tom
June 20, 2023 at 10:51 am
Good for him taking a deal – if you mess up, fess up. Nice to see someone do the right thing for a change.
Earl Pitts American
June 20, 2023 at 11:42 am
Most lefties are tuned in to CNN for party line guidance on how to respond to my, Earl Pitts American’s, question above…so everybody just hold on while our resident dook 4 brains leftists gather up their “talking points”.
Thank you America,
Earl Pitts American