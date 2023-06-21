June 21, 2023
Livability names St. Pete named among top places to live in U.S.
Image via Adobe Stock.

Staff Reports

Downtown St Pete FL
The city earned its highest marks for its amenities, economy and housing access.

The city of St. Petersburg is among the 100 best places to live in the U.S., according to Livability.com’s 10th annual list.

The list utilizes extensive research into relocation trends, economic variables and factors that influence quality of life.

At 756 out of 1,000, St. Pete earned the highest LivScore in Florida. 

The city earned its highest marks for its amenities, economy and housing access. 

“Locals and residents alike mingle at more than 1,000 special events and festivals that happen annually, ranging from the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg to St. Anthony’s Triathlon, yachting events, farmers markets, Florida’s largest Pride celebration and a long-running parade honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” the Livability write-up describes.

The review also mentions the city’s commitment to inclusivity, including its perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign’s Municipality Index for several years running. 

For amenities, St. Pete earned high marks for access to pickleball courts, dog parks, the Pinellas Trail, award-winning golf courses and the historic shuffleboard courts in downtown. 

“But of course, one of St. Pete’s most prized amenities is its natural beauty, which includes 244 miles of shoreline along Tampa Bay, Boca Ciega Bay, the Gulf of Mexico and intercoastal waterways. There’s also a unique downtown waterfront with restaurants and bars and a free Looper Trolley that connects to the city’s major attractions,” the report reads. 

Other areas of mention include St. Pete’s arts community, its moderate climate and sunny days, museums and access to plenty of bars and restaurants. 

The city earned a 78 out of 100 on its amenities, which evaluates things to do. It also earned a 78 on the economy, which found St. Pete has “diverse, thriving local economies with strong employment opportunities and income growth.”

On housing, which earned the city a 76 out of 100, the report found “relatively affordable housing for renters and owners” along with “reasonable taxes and an overall modest cost of living.”

The city’s lowest score was on the environment, finding needs to “minimize natural disaster risk” and to improve air quality and establish “reasonable density.”

Staff Reports

  • Michael K

    June 21, 2023 at 11:47 am

    St. Pete is a haven for LGBTQ people. Imagine, an oasis of tolerance in Florida. Seems to be doing much better than those depressed areas of Florida drowning in ignorance and hate that DeSantis likes to keep asleep and stupid.

