FDP touts Leadership Blue gala tickets selling out

The Florida Democratic Party (FDP) is highlighting that tickets for its Leadership Blue bash next month have been sold out, and announced it would offer watch tickets to supporters.

“It’s a new day for Florida Democrats,” FDP Chair Nikki Fried said in a released statement.

“For the first time in a long time, our annual Leadership Blue gala is sold out before we’ve even had the opportunity to announce our guest speakers for the weekend. This shows that Florida Democrats are as energized as we are to get to work because they know how important it is to have visible leadership and an active party that is ready to fight back in 2024 — and it starts now with early investment and engagement like this.”

Florida Democrats got trounced up and down the ballot by Republicans in 2022, including a 20-point win for Gov. Ron DeSantis in his re-election bid and supermajorities in both chambers of the Legislature. Moreover, DeSantis has ascended the national GOP ranks to become the biggest challenger to former President Donald Trump for their party’s presidential nomination in 2024.

But victory in the Jacksonville Mayor’s race in May has the FDP claiming a modicum of momentum.

Democrat Donna Deegan defeated Republican Daniel Davis in that contest and Fried, who took over as Chair in January from Manny Diaz following the disastrous 2022 results, is hoping to capitalize on the win by keeping their base activated ahead of another potentially tough 2024 campaign cycle.

“There are still opportunities to be involved in this historic weekend, by joining our many other events, including our new watch party,” Fried added.

The Leadership Blue gala will take place at the Fontainebleau hotel in Miami Beach on July 7-9.