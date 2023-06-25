June 25, 2023
Jacksonville civil rights activist Ben Frazier dies at 72
Despite health and age issues, Ben Frazier makes an impression.

Anne Geggis

Frazier
Civil rights activist extolled as a 'true legend' who gave a voice to the voiceless.

Ben Frazier, a Jacksonville civil rights activist who made national headlines after being handcuffed at a Governor’s press conference last year, died after a nine-month battle with cancer Saturday night, eliciting mourning from many quarters Sunday.

Frazier, who once addressed the United Nations, was 73.

Mayor-elect Donna Deegan said the city won’t be the same without Frazier and called on people to redouble their effort for the causes he worked for “to give a voice to the voiceless.”

He advocated for civil rights and equality from City Hall to the United Nations,” Deegan tweeted. “A man of integrity and conviction, Ben brought overwhelming passion to everything he did. We’ve lost a true legend.”

Frazier drew national headlines in January 2022 when he came to the Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Jacksonville news conference and was arrested and handcuffed. He also got “dragged and detained” from a City Council meeting last December for discussing the Confederate monuments that still dot the city for more than the allotted 65 seconds. 

Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried extolled his contributions to the greater good and highlighted his time as Jacksonville’s first Black news anchor and founder of the city’s Northside Coalition, a social justice organization.

“Ben Frazier was a man who cared deeply about correcting injustices in his community,” Fried said in a Sunday statement. “Ben’s voice stood out in a world that often didn’t want to hear it — but his resolve never wavered, even in the face of the cancer that took his life.

“Florida Democrats mourn with Ben’s family and the people of Jacksonville,” Fried continued. “May we all be blessed with his same tireless spirit in the fight for justice.”

He died surrounded by family and friends at Shands Hospital in Jacksonville, he daughter, Kelly Frazier, told the Florida Times-Union.

Memorial information was not yet available on Sunday.

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected]

One comment

  • Seber Newsome III

    June 25, 2023 at 2:40 pm

    Ben Frazier’s main concern was removing Confederate Monuments. You never saw him trying to stop the black on black crime. While I could not stand Frazier, I do not celebrate his death. I even called and left him a message that I prayed for him, when I found out about his cancer. But, with all that said, Jacksonville will be better off without him.

    Reply

