Down big in polls, Ron DeSantis returns to New Hampshire

Florida’s Governor is headed back to New Hampshire, facing the most serious deficit in polls since he began to float a 2024 campaign.

Per the Concord Monitor, Gov. Ron DeSantis plans a town hall in Hollis Tuesday morning. That event will counterprogram Donald Trump speaking at the Federation of Republican Women’s annual Lilac Luncheon in Concord.

DeSantis’ appearance comes as polls show attrition in the pivotal First In the Nation Primary state.

A New Hampshire Journal-Coefficient poll of more than more than 900 likely voters on June 14-16 shows the Florida Governor with just 13% support. That number puts him a staggering 34 points behind former President Trump (47%), and just 4 points above a surging Chris Christie. In a hypothetical two-way matchup with DeSantis, Trump takes 47% support, with the Florida Governor eking out 23%.

Though DeSantis has just 13% support in this survey, it’s actually better for him than another June survey. A new National Research Inc. survey of 500 likely New Hampshire Republican Primary voters, conducted between Monday and Wednesday of this week, shows DeSantis with just 12% support, down 6 points from the May survey by the same outfit.

The Race to the White House polling average shows Trump ahead of DeSantis 45% to 13% in a crowded field, with Christie at 8%, and 49% to 25% if the race were somehow just two people.

DeSantis has attempted to glow up the Granite State at the expense of Florida and its residents.

“I was born and raised in Florida, and it’s only been recently that we’ve developed a sense of state pride ourselves,” DeSantis said at a party dinner this Spring. “We’re proud to have stood up for freedom in the last few years when it wasn’t easy. We did it our own way and I’m proud of that.”

“But I must admit, we draw inspiration from the people here in New Hampshire,” DeSantis continued. “Because more than any other state, you don’t mince words when it comes to your stand on liberty. You say it very clearly: Live Free or Die.”