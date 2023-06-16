Poll: Just 13% of New Hampshire Republicans back Ron DeSantis in Primary

A second recent poll of the first-in-the-nation Primary state bears bad tidings for the Ron DeSantis campaign for President.

A New Hampshire Journal-Coefficient poll of more than more than 900 likely voters on June 14-16 shows the Florida Governor with just 13% support. That number puts him a staggering 34 points behind former President Donald Trump (47%), and just 4 points above a surging Chris Christie.

The former New Jersey Governor has gone from statistical insignificance to 9%, and is threatening the Florida Governor’s second place standing.

In a hypothetical two-way matchup with DeSantis, Trump takes 47% support, with the Florida Governor eking out 23%. DeSantis does carry those with graduate degrees (37% to 29%) but loses all other demographics.

DeSantis, who has campaigned in the state and who also made a political appearance before becoming an official candidate, appears to be a divisive figure among New Hampshire GOP Primary voters despite (or perhaps because) of his efforts.

Just 46% of those polled approve of him, against 33% disapproval. He is barely above water with female voters, with 41% approval against 35% disapproval. Self-described ‘moderate’ voters disapprove of DeSantis on the whole, meanwhile, with 47% seeing him unfavorably and just 35% approval. The open Primary also hurts DeSantis: 40% of non-Republicans approve of him and 43% disapprove.

Though DeSantis has just 13% support in this survey, it’s actually better for him than one released Thursday. A new National Research Inc. survey of 500 likely New Hampshire Republican Primary voters, conducted between Monday and Wednesday of this week, shows DeSantis with just 12% support, down 6 points from the May survey by the same outfit.

The Race to the White House polling average shows Trump ahead of DeSantis 44% to 15% in a crowded field, and 46% to 36% if the race were somehow just two people.