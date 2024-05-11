Congenital cytomegalovirus screenings required soon for Florida newborns

Congenital cytomegalovirus is a disease that slips under the radar for some, but perhaps it shouldn’t.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in 200 babies is born with the virus, and one in five of those has long-term health impacts, including hearing loss that can permanently hamper the newborn’s ability to acquire language skills.

In Florida starting in July, medical professionals will be required to screen for this disease, after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Sen. Tina Polsky’s SB 168 into law Friday.

In the case of children born prematurely, they must be screened within 21 days of birth for the virus.

If the child is transferred to another hospital for higher-level care, the bill stipulates that the test must be performed at that facility.

The test is covered under Medicaid under this legislation, and insurers and HMOs are required to compensate hospitals for the test under the contracted rate. Children diagnosed with the virus will be referred to primary care doctors and the Children’s Medical Services Early Intervention Program for case management and necessary follow-ups.

The bill is expected to save families money when it takes effect in July, with the idea that early treatment precludes more expensive interventions down the road. Those savings come at the expense of hospitals compelled to perform the tests, as well as the state of Florida’s Medicaid program and the CMSEIP.