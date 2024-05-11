Rick Scott surveys tornado damage in Tallahassee

U.S. Senator Rick Scott was back in the city he called home for eight years Saturday, looking over damage inflicted in Tallahassee from the previous day’s tornadic activity.

“I want to first thank our law enforcement, first responders, linemen and emergency management professionals for the work they have done to ensure everyone is safe following the severe weather and tornadoes that swept through the area,” Scott said. “It is absolutely heartbreaking what we have seen in Tallahassee today — but if there is one thing I know about Floridians, it is that we are resilient.”

The Senator related how the capital city was home for him from 2010 to 2018.

“Tallahassee was home to Ann and me for eight years. We still have so many friends there and our prayers are with everyone impacted by these destructive storms. I remember when Hermine hit the area in 2016, and absolutely devastated our communities. As I told Sheriff (Walter) McNeil today, I am confident Tallahassee will come back from this and I will continue to make sure that the federal government is a good partner.”

Scott’s visit comes as recovery efforts continue.

The city notes that a quarter of its original 280 service requests for fallen trees remain open.

Meanwhile, for those without power and a way to prepare food, three sites are open with shelf-stable meals through Monday, with operating hours between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

These are the locations: J. Lewis Sr. Woodville Park and Recreation Complex, 1492 J. Lewis Hall Sr. Lane; Jane G. Sauls Fort Braden Branch Library, 16327 Blountstown Highway; Apalachee Regional Park, 7550 Apalachee Parkway.

Power restoration efforts continue, meanwhile, and the hope among city leaders is to have 75% restoration by 8 p.m.