Ron Christaldi appointed Board Chair-elect for Leadership Florida

Shumaker lawyer Ron Christaldi has been appointed Chair-elect of the Leadership Florida board, the group announced.

“Having had the privilege of working with Ron on a number of issues over many years, I know for certain that Leadership Florida will be in good hands. A true servant leader, Ron embodies the (tenets) of Leadership Florida in his love for our organization, our state, and the people that live here,” said Shumaker Advisors Executive Vice President Bob Buckhorn, who is also a former Tampa Mayor.

Christaldi serves as Shumaker’s Tampa managing partner and is the president and CEO of Shumaker Advisors Florida. He has served on Leadership Florida’s board for several years, including stints as audit chair and, most recently, as one of its three at large members.

“It is a tremendous honor to be nominated by my peers at Leadership Florida to serve as Chair-elect of the Board,” Christaldi said. “Florida is experiencing historic growth and facing significant challenges. It is imperative that we bring together the state’s top leaders to foster innovation and find effective solutions, ensuring that the Sunshine State continues to thrive for generations to come.”

Leadership Florida, since its inception in 1982, is a statewide organization that cultivates leaders. It offers comprehensive leadership training, educational programs and opportunities, and inspires participants to work toward a better Florida.

The organization has a diverse network of more than 3,300 professionals, from CEOs and elected officials to farmers, hospital administrators, tech leaders and agency heads.

Christaldi has served in a number of roles, including as the past chair of the Tampa Bay Chamber, past chair of the Tampa Bay Businesses for Culture and Arts, past chair of the 2018 Leukemia Lymphoma Society Light the Night Walk, and past chair of the American Heart Association’s 2021 Heart Ball. He also works to connect Tampa Bay globally, with professional efforts on international relations including maintaining sister city relationships with Ireland and Italy.

Christaldi is a board-certified health lawyer. His practice focuses on both transactions and complex litigation. He was formerly selected as one of the Tampa Bay Business Journal’s list of the nation’s 100 most influential lawyers, and has been recognized as one of the top 50 lawyers in Florida and one of the best lawyers in America by several associations and magazines.