Mark Levin wants to know Ron DeSantis’ weight loss secret

Ron DeSantis is looking slim and trim according to one friendly radio host, who can’t figure out how he did it.

During a Thursday interview on the Mark Levin Show, the host remarked on the Governor’s weight loss.

“It looks like you’ve lost about 30 or 40 pounds and it looks like I picked those up,” Levin quipped. “That’s not good. You’ve got to tell me how you did it next time we speak.”

The conversation then pivoted to a dessert Levin said would get him in “deep trouble” with his wife.

“I saw a piece of chocolate cake I couldn’t walk past. I just couldn’t walk past it and I just finished eating it. You believe that? How stupid is that?”

“You only live once, man, so sometimes you’ve got to let it rip,” DeSantis joked back.

If reports are to be believed, meanwhile, the Governor has steered clear of not only chocolate cake but other confections and sweet treats.

“Sugar is the biggest issue,” DeSantis told Piers Morgan, as reported by the Daily Mail. “Because if you do sugar your body burns sugar, if you don’t, it burns fat. So, if you’re working out and just eating halfway decent, that’s good.”

DeSantis told the British host that he had a “good regimen” going.

The Governor may have committed a gaffe when he said, regarding the strength of his campaign, that “the proof is in the pudding.” But if Levin’s raves are any indication, the Governor is steering clear of not just pudding, but indeed of anything containing refined sugars.