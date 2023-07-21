July 20, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Mark Levin wants to know Ron DeSantis’ weight loss secret
Ron DeSantis buys in to a 'leftist' consipracy.

A.G. GancarskiJuly 20, 20233min1

Related Articles

CoronavirusHeadlines

Ron DeSantis dodges COVID ‘bioweapon’ question, finds common ground with RFK on ‘censorship’

Culture WarsHeadlines

Goodbye ‘Real American’? Ron DeSantis may use Jason Aldean walkup music

Culture WarsHeadlines

Florida pensions took a bath on ‘woke’ beer … and Ron DeSantis wants revenge

DeSantis levin long shot
'It looks like you've lost about 30 or 40 pounds.'

Ron DeSantis is looking slim and trim according to one friendly radio host, who can’t figure out how he did it.

During a Thursday interview on the Mark Levin Show, the host remarked on the Governor’s weight loss.

“It looks like you’ve lost about 30 or 40 pounds and it looks like I picked those up,” Levin quipped. “That’s not good. You’ve got to tell me how you did it next time we speak.”

The conversation then pivoted to a dessert Levin said would get him in “deep trouble” with his wife.

“I saw a piece of chocolate cake I couldn’t walk past. I just couldn’t walk past it and I just finished eating it. You believe that? How stupid is that?”

“You only live once, man, so sometimes you’ve got to let it rip,” DeSantis joked back.

If reports are to be believed, meanwhile, the Governor has steered clear of not only chocolate cake but other confections and sweet treats.

“Sugar is the biggest issue,” DeSantis told Piers Morgan, as reported by the Daily Mail. “Because if you do sugar your body burns sugar, if you don’t, it burns fat. So, if you’re working out and just eating halfway decent, that’s good.”

DeSantis told the British host that he had a “good regimen” going.

The Governor may have committed a gaffe when he said, regarding the strength of his campaign, that “the proof is in the pudding.” But if Levin’s raves are any indication, the Governor is steering clear of not just pudding, but indeed of anything containing refined sugars.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRon DeSantis dodges COVID 'bioweapon' question, finds common ground with RFK on 'censorship'

One comment

  • Real Thomas Kaspar

    July 20, 2023 at 10:30 pm

    Political spam .

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories