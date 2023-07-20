Bullet fired into children’s room at Spencer Roach’s home

Someone shot a bullet into the front window of a children’s room at Republican Rep. Spencer Roach’s home Thursday morning, leaving the North Fort Myers lawmaker “shaken up.”

No one was harmed in the incident.

“I called (the Lee County Sheriff’s Office) this morning because someone shot out my front window at my home,” Roach told Florida Politics.

“Honestly, I’m a little shaken up about it. They shot through the window of the kids room, where the foster kids sleep.”

Law enforcement is now looking into the matter.

Photos taken by Roach, a volunteer Guardian ad Litem, show a bullet hole shot through the closed blinds of the room where he’s fostered 15 young kids over the past four years.

The bullet hole appears to be less than two feet from the ground and just inches from an infant rocker and a changing table with low shelves containing baby supplies and playthings.

Roach is unsure of when the bullet was fired. He didn’t hear a shot and only noticed something was amiss when he noticed a hole in the nursery room’s drywall while cleaning up for an expected furniture delivery.

Then he noticed glass on the floor near the changing table and the hole in the shutters.

“Those vinyl shutters are very durable. That couldn’t be a .22. It had to be a higher-powered bullet that went through the glass, the shutters and the wall,” he said. “Thankfully, there were no kids in the house because of damage to my home from (Hurricane Ian).”

Roach believes he was targeted.

“I have a hard time believing it was accidental,” he said. “There are 30 houses on my street. Only one got a bullet hole. So, I have to assume it was intentional. I’ll let the Sheriffs conduct their investigation.”

Notably, this is not the first time Roach — a decorated U.S. Coast Guard veteran — has dealt with a shooting in civilian life. In early August 2021, he and his staff came to work to find a bullet hole in the wall of his district office.

An investigation found it was the result of an accidentally loaded and errantly fired gun from a nearby women’s self-defense class, but Roach said the incident still left his staff “rattled.”.

“I would encourage anyone who wants a firearm to get professional training before using a weapon,” he said at the time.

Roach said Thursday that the shooting at his home has his staff “alarmed.” Some have expressed concerns about whether they’ll be safe at the office.

“I can’t blame them for that,” he said. “Pardon the pun, but this hits a little closer to home than the other one that happened. I hope that anyone who has it out for me would not lump my staff into it. They’re simply employees of the House, working for a pittance.”

The shooting at Roach’s home comes two days after the Lee County Republican Executive Committee voted on a resolution condemning the Legislature for not going far enough with a newly effective law allowing citizens in the state to carry a concealed, legally purchased firearm without a permit or training.

The group, with which Roach has openly been at odds, contends that permitless, unconcealed carry is truly reflective of the Second Amendment’s intent.

“Amongst the delegation, I’ve been the most vocal critic of this new regime, what I would call a hostile takeover of the Lee County Republican Party, so there’s no love lost there,” he said.

“But I don’t (think they’re behind the shooting). I hope not. It’s Florida politics, so nothing would surprise me, but I have a hard time believing those people — many I’ve known for years — would be so upset with my political decisions that they’d come and try to assassinate me. But who knows?”

Roach was one of 76 Representatives to vote for Florida’s new permitless carry law in late March. Asked whether he has reconsidered his stance in light of the shooting at his home, he said he hadn’t “thought about it in that context.”

“I would say my first reaction would be no,” he said. “My philosophy all along, and that of some of my colleagues who share this worldview, is the only people you’re really targeting by making it harder for law-abiding citizens to get guns are law-abiding citizens. Criminals will get guns illegally regardless of what the law is, so I don’t see a correlation.

“I’m sure people will make political hay over that, but it doesn’t affect my support for the Second Amendment. I don’t have buyer’s remorse for making it easier for people to own weapons and defend themselves.”

___

This story is developing and may be updated.