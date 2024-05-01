May 1, 2024
Ashley Moody likens campus protesters to mold, says Clorox is necessary
Image via campaign ad

A.G. Gancarski
May 1, 2024

Moody ad
The bleach metaphor was the highlight of the Attorney General's latest Fox News hit.

Discussion of campus protests on a popular Fox News talk show led to discourse about cleaning techniques as “enforcement.”

“Everybody knows you’re going to wipe things down with Clorox before mold takes over your home,” Attorney General Ashley Moody said on “Fox & Friends.”

“As soon as a protester goes to being a perpetrator, that needs to be shut down, it is time to shut it down and when they go to court and when they see a Judge, a Judge needs to say you will not go back. You’ve committed crimes or alleged to have committed crimes. If you do go back and you break another law, I’m going to have to hold you until trial. If they said that in New York, you wouldn’t see all of this.”

The Attorney General’s comments were tied to her alma mater, the University of Florida, arresting protesters this week as Gainesville activists mirrored the actions at other universities by protesting Israel.

The Alligator notes that eight of the nine arrested this week have already been released from jail with adjudication pending on various misdemeanor charges. The lone exception, Allan Frasheri, is alleged to have spit on police officer Kristy Sasser’s arm. That student faces a felony rap for assaulting a cop.

“This is not complicated: The University of Florida is not a daycare, and we do not treat protesters like children — they knew the rules, they broke the rules, and they’ll face the consequences,” went a statement from the school contextualizing the police counteraction.

That action seems consistent with the AG’s thoughts as expressed Wednesday on cable television.

“Colleges, universities want to promote free speech, they want to protect it. Our nation wants to protect it but we will not coddle and embolden criminals. And as soon as those protesters shape shift into perpetrators, it’s time to shut it down,” Moody added.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

2 comments

  • LT

    May 1, 2024 at 8:51 am

    If they were protesting abortion or trans rights, Ashley would be screaming about First Amendment, and freedom of speech. Such hypocritical BS.

    Reply

  • Impeach Biden

    May 1, 2024 at 9:10 am

    Clorox is gonna trigger the Howler Monkeys.🤣

    Reply

