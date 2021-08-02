August 2, 2021
Bullet hole found at Spencer Roach’s district office
Bullet hole found in Rep. Spencer Roach's office. Image via Spencer Roach.

Bullet in Roach office
The shot entered the office feet from Roach's desk.

Rep. Spencer Roach’s district office staff returned to work Monday to find a bullet hole in the building.

The North Fort Myers Republican said he has no reason right now to believe there was any intention to attack his office. But he has notified the Lee County Sheriff’s Office of the situation.

“Anytime something happens you are concerned for the safety of staff,” he said. “I don’t want to call the parent of a staff member and say your son or daughter was hit by a round while they were working for the state of Florida.”

A bullet appears to have passed through the wall of Roach’s office about three feet to the left of his desk. A picture shared with Florida Politics showed whatever object broke through the wall perforated the wood exterior of the building and the drywall inside the office.

Of note, Roach’s staff at least initially did not find any shell casings or any remainder of a bullet inside. But the hole in the wall appears consistent with a gunshot.

Roach said he has to think the shot most likely was an accidental discharge of a firearm, saying if anyone wanted to target himself or a member of his staff, the shot surely would have been fired during business hours and on a weekday.

But he takes any potential deadly violence that could hurt his staff seriously, and staff notified law enforcement after the bullet hole was discovered.

Roach has had encounters with constituents before that prompted him to notify law enforcement. He placed a report on a constituent based on a social media post last year. No charges resulted and that individual later challenged Roach in a 2020 Republican Primary, which the incumbent won.

The second-term Representative first won office in 2018. He’s now the chair of the Lee County Legislative Delegation.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

