July 12, 2023
Marco Rubio claims found cocaine ‘gives new meaning to the name White House’

A.G. GancarskiJuly 12, 20233min2

Rubio, Marco - 4
Rubio weighed in on the powder found earlier this month.

Florida’s senior Senator is weighing in on a recently found baggie of cocaine that has gripped the attention of the American Right.

“It gives new meaning to the name White House,” U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio quipped on the Fox News Channel’sHannity.”

Despite the clever line, however, Rubio says the matter of the illicit powder is quite serious, with foreign rivals taking the incident as the latest sign of weakness during the Joe Biden administration.

“If you are a Communist Party of China leader sitting in Beijing, because you read and you watch the press, you see all of these things. Here’s what you’ve seen over the weekend. Cocaine was found at the White House. Then the President had this fight with a beach chair over there, and he just looked like he could barely move. Then he goes to London and embarrasses himself.”

The Senator then focused in on more personal attacks on Biden.

“On the human side, you feel bad for the guy. It’s not his fault that he’s 80. But you also have to acknowledge that our friends, our allies around the world see all of this, and their confidence is shaken about the person in charge. And our enemies see it, too, like China. And they will be emboldened by it. This is very serious, but it is part of a much broader collection of things.”

The Senator also impugned the integrity of the Secret Service’s investigative practices.

“If you asked the security people at the White House who was in the White House at 12:35 p.m., I’m just using that time, on a Friday afternoon, they can tell you. Every single person that goes in there is logged in, is logged out. They know where the President is at all times. They know where the family is at all times,” Rubio said.

“The idea that someone would walk into the White House with cocaine powder, drop it off somewhere, and they not … be able to narrow it down (from) the 25 people on the planet who were in that area or had access to that area during a defined period of time, is ridiculous. It’s absurd. It’s just not true.”

2 comments

  • Dont Say FLA

    July 12, 2023 at 8:37 am

    Some people’s bodies give out on them. Not naming any names here, but other people’s minds are first to go.

    Reply

  • Anthony

    July 12, 2023 at 11:48 am

    Big time serious huge deep down corruption goes further than you could ever believe. It’s absolutely disgusting and horrible. Total disgrace. A complete joke. Sleeply basement senile Joe and his administration staff are a disaster. Biggest hypocrites and liars and thiefs and criminals and murders in the world. We are the biggest laughing stock all around the world.

    Reply

