Ron DeSantis positions himself as the next Ronald Reagan

Florida’s Governor is looking to a former California Governor as an antecedent for his current presidential run.
During an interview on Wisconsin’s Mark Belling Show, Ron DeSantis suggested his candidacy could be the modern version of the 1980 election that saw Ronald Reagan defeat Democrat Jimmy Carter.
“What I would just tell folks out there listening is Biden is kind of like Jimmy Carter. When Reagan came on the scene, the country lost confidence in Carter. They were willing to go in a different direction. I think we’re in the same place with Biden,” DeSantis contended.
“And I think if we offer a candidate like me who has a record of achievement and a positive vision, I think these voters are going to get behind us in ways that are probably bigger than we’ve seen in the last 20 or 25 years as Republicans. You know, we’ve only won the popular vote as Republicans one time for President since we got 50% of the popular vote one time since 1988,” DeSantis continued. “We typically lose the popular vote to the Democrats even when we win the Electoral College.”
Reagan did indeed get a majority of the popular vote (50.7%) against Carter, independent candidate John Anderson, and a host of less heralded candidates including Libertarian Ed Clark, Citizens Party nominee Barry Commoner, and Communist Gus Hall. The Republican dominated the Electoral College count, meanwhile, winning 489 to 49.
“The situation is right. We just have to capitalize,” DeSantis assured Belling.
If the General Election were held today, however, polling suggests DeSantis would fall short of the majority. The Race to the White House average of a Biden vs. DeSantis trial heat shows the President ahead, 43% to 41%, with 16% unsure.
DeSantis has taking a page out of the Nazi playbook
July 12, 2023 at 8:56 am
DeSantis is no Ronald Reagan or Jack Kennedy. Both of these men had charisma DeSantis has none. He’s like The Walking Dead out of a horror movie
Although I will say Ronald Reagen had racism in about a homophobic views. If that’s what we’re comparing it to. I would say DeSantis is more like the modern day version of Mussolini or Hitler.
Art Dodger
July 12, 2023 at 3:31 pm
Agreed… besides… Trump has the same economics degree as Reagan, except from a better school…
Dont Say FLA
July 12, 2023 at 8:59 am
Nobody at the Rhonda Campaign has apparently asked ChatGPT what the USA and the world would look like today had Jimmy Carter won a second term. Hint, it would be vastly better than what Reagan left us with.
Art Dodger
July 12, 2023 at 3:32 pm
Stagflation was great!!! I remember it!
do you?
Dont Say FLA
July 12, 2023 at 4:22 pm
Yeah yeah, we all remember Trump’s final year, and especially his last days, in office
Positive Vision
July 12, 2023 at 9:05 am
What is Ron’s positive vision? A future with no gays? No rainbows? No books? No insurance? No medical care?
To be clear, if the DeSantis Campaign has disclosed any positive vision, I missed it.
Ray Gun Economist
July 12, 2023 at 9:24 am
21% mortgages, I remember. You couldn’t sell a house because no one would take a 21% mortgage. My student loans were 14% and I was thrilled.
Gl
Trickle Down
July 12, 2023 at 9:30 am
The money’s been amassed at the top for 30+ years. The Trickle Down is gonna start soon. Any day now.
Rhonda Reagan
July 12, 2023 at 9:29 am
Reagan made it through eight years of Presidency without ever creating the nickname Rhonda for himself despite Reagan also being named Ronald. And there, the favorable comparison ends.
My Take
July 12, 2023 at 10:09 am
Fortunately he has a big forehead.
For the “L”.
5️⃣ Head
July 12, 2023 at 4:49 pm
It’s a Fivehead
Eduardo Slaveen Worldwide 👍
July 12, 2023 at 10:22 am
So he’s just another GOP shill for the rich. Money doesn’t trickle down… Ron’s abominable human rights violation on wheels (Florida DOC) is where you can go if you hit rock bottom in Ron’s far right police state. Low wage slavery is another option for those who aren’t already rich.
Prisons In Every County
July 12, 2023 at 4:50 pm
👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
JD
July 12, 2023 at 10:53 am
Who that f*ck want’s Regan again? He and his administration had the most convicted members before Trump came to office. That’s something great to aspire too.
So, is he going for the worst inflation, cost of oil, most cocaine brought in the country, or corrupt business and military/politicians?
The Gipper and the 1980’s sucked. We don’t want them back and we don’t want “The FL Ronald McDonald” anymore. Impeach Ronnie 2.0 for gross negligence serving his constitutions. America’s Governor my ass.
Art Dodger
July 12, 2023 at 3:34 pm
before reagan the interest rate hit 17%! mortgages were fun… most people forget the details of these things, otherwise they would make better choices…
Ocean Joe
July 12, 2023 at 10:56 am
Reagan supported the federal ban on assault weapons. Desantis, like all today’s Republicans, is owned, lock, stock and barrel by the NRA.
And when the next mass shooting takes place GOP lawmakers will shower the corpses with ‘thoughts and prayers’ like imbeciles who see the truth but won’t admit it or do anything about it.
Just as they have been an obstacle to meaningful climate legislation on behalf of Big Oil, they likewise are an obstacle to any serious action to eliminate America’s status as murder capital of the world.
M. Mouse
July 12, 2023 at 10:58 am
Florida has a “shining city on a hill” and it’s called Disney World. It’s been here since before DeSantis was born and will be here long after he is gone and forgotten. I met Ron Reagan and DeSantis is no Ron Reagan. Squeak!
Earl Pitts American
July 12, 2023 at 4:13 pm
Good afternoon Mickey,
Minnie wanted to let you know Hunter stopped by her house and frightened all your little Mouskateers. Just so you know he was looking for you Mickey. He had that crazy look in his eye and kept shouting that Mickey left some kind of envelope in The West Wing.
Mickey please send some child support. Minnie says your Mouskeeters are hungry and need diapers.
Thank you Mickey,
Earl Pitts American
TJC
July 12, 2023 at 11:03 am
DeSantis doesn’t know it yet, but he has positioned himself as the character in the movie “Deliverance” who is made to squeal like a pig, and Trump will be the one to make him squeal one way or the other — either by refusing to allow DeSantis the VP spot on the ticket or by inviting him to take it. Either way, listen to him squeal.
Dont Say FLA
July 12, 2023 at 1:27 pm
And Burt Reynolds DEAD
Dont Say FLA
July 12, 2023 at 1:27 pm
And Burt Reynolds dead!
JB
July 12, 2023 at 4:38 pm
He’s the Second Coming of Nancy Reagan.