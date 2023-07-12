Ron DeSantis still doesn’t want to be Donald Trump’s VP

Those holding out hope for a Donald Trump–Ron DeSantis 2024 presidential ticket should manage their expectations.

During an interview on Wisconsin Right Now, the Florida Governor said he wasn’t interested in a subordinate role.

“I don’t think so. I don’t think I’m a No. 2 guy. I think I’m a leader, Governor of Florida, I’ve accomplished a lot. I think I could do more staying there than being VP, which doesn’t really have any authority,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis previously ruled out the understudy role.

“I think I’m probably more of an executive guy. I mean, I think that you want to be able to do things. That’s part of the reason I got into this job is because we have action, we’re able to make things happen. And I think that’s probably what I’m best suited for,” DeSantis asserted in March on Newsmax.

Trump, who has called DeSantis “disloyal” for months, likewise shot down the proposition as recently as last month.

On a June edition of the Todd Starnes Show, the former President said it was “pretty unlikely” he would pick the Florida Governor as his running mate.

“I don’t like saying anything is, like, impossible, but it’s pretty unlikely, I would think,” Trump said.

The former President suggested it would have been more likely had DeSantis not run for President.

“I was very surprised that he did,” Trump said. “Without that, it would have been a distinct possibility and people are getting to know him and I will let you talk about whether or not they like him. But he certainly has gone down a lot in the polls and I’ve gone way up and we now have a very commanding lead but, you know, leads can be broken.”