Greg Folley crosses $450K in fundraising for HD 81 campaign

Marco Island Republican Greg Folley has raised over $450,000 for an open House race. That includes more than $366,000 in his official campaign account and another $92,000 in the political committee, Friends of Greg Folley.

Most of the money rolled in during Folley’s first month as a candidate, including a $300,000 loan to his campaign.

But he has continued to cash a considerable number of checks. The Marco Island City Councilman raised $13,450 in his campaign account in June. The political committee raised a similar $13,500.

“I have been incredibly blessed by the strong support coming from the community,” Folley said. “Their willingness to invest in my campaign and future leadership is a great honor, and I can’t thank them enough.”

Folley is running to succeed state Rep. Bob Rommel, a Naples Republican who faces term limits.

The only other candidate in the race, Republican Gladyvette Benarroch, has raised about $64,200. That includes $7,480 raised in June. She also lent her campaign about $30,000 in March.

At the end of June, Folley’s campaign had $363,186 cash on hand, while his committee had another $90,614. Benarroch closed the month with $51,552 in the bank.

Of note, the bulk of Folley’s funding comes from individuals.

Some big donors include Illinois lawyer Michael Cullinan and his wife, Marguerite. The couple collectively gave $2,000 to Folley’s campaign and $9,000 to his committee. Steven Wunning, the retired president of Caterpillar, gave $1,000 to the campaign and $4,000 to the committee.

Of note, U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, an Illinois Republican raised in Florida, directed contributions from his campaign to Folley’s. LaHood for Congress gave $1,000 to Folley’s campaign and $500 to his committee.

Folley stressed his public service as he continued his campaign.

“I have a heart for Floridians, and it has been a privilege to serve my community in various local capacities in Marco Island, but now I’m ready to take my commitment to the next level as a state legislator. In Tallahassee, I want to fight for the policies that will preserve and protect our freedoms suffering under Washington’s relentless attack,” he said.

“We have had an impressive start to the campaign, and I look forward to keeping this strong momentum going up until Election Day.”