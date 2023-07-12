July 12, 2023
Greg Folley crosses $450K in fundraising for HD 81 campaign
Greg Folley, via Folley campaign.

Jacob Ogles

Greg Folley
Opponent Gladyvette Benarroch has just over $64K.

Marco Island Republican Greg Folley has raised over $450,000 for an open House race. That includes more than $366,000 in his official campaign account and another $92,000 in the political committee, Friends of Greg Folley.

Most of the money rolled in during Folley’s first month as a candidate, including a $300,000 loan to his campaign.

But he has continued to cash a considerable number of checks. The Marco Island City Councilman raised $13,450 in his campaign account in June. The political committee raised a similar $13,500.

“I have been incredibly blessed by the strong support coming from the community,” Folley said. “Their willingness to invest in my campaign and future leadership is a great honor, and I can’t thank them enough.”

Folley is running to succeed state Rep. Bob Rommel, a Naples Republican who faces term limits.

The only other candidate in the race, Republican Gladyvette Benarroch, has raised about $64,200. That includes $7,480 raised in June. She also lent her campaign about $30,000 in March.

At the end of June, Folley’s campaign had $363,186 cash on hand, while his committee had another $90,614. Benarroch closed the month with $51,552 in the bank.

Of note, the bulk of Folley’s funding comes from individuals.

Some big donors include Illinois lawyer Michael Cullinan and his wife, Marguerite. The couple collectively gave $2,000 to Folley’s campaign and $9,000 to his committee. Steven Wunning, the retired president of Caterpillar, gave $1,000 to the campaign and $4,000 to the committee.

Of note, U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, an Illinois Republican raised in Florida, directed contributions from his campaign to Folley’s. LaHood for Congress gave $1,000 to Folley’s campaign and $500 to his committee.

Folley stressed his public service as he continued his campaign.

“I have a heart for Floridians, and it has been a privilege to serve my community in various local capacities in Marco Island, but now I’m ready to take my commitment to the next level as a state legislator. In Tallahassee, I want to fight for the policies that will preserve and protect our freedoms suffering under Washington’s relentless attack,” he said.

“We have had an impressive start to the campaign, and I look forward to keeping this strong momentum going up until Election Day.”

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

