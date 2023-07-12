July 12, 2023
Demetries Grimes drops out of HD 35 race, endorses Erika Booth
Demetries Grimes.

Jacob Ogles

grimes-florida-profile-e1660068576563
He was among 4 Republicans filed to succeed Fred Hawkins.

Combat veteran Demetries Grimes is dropping out of a highly watched House race in Central Florida.

As Grimes departs the race to focus on other work, he’s endorsing Osceola School Board member Erika Booth, a previous opponent in the House District 35 Republican Primary.

“While it’s difficult to leave the race, I am convinced that, at this moment, my efforts and experience can be best applied in these other crucial areas,” he said. “I deeply appreciate the outpouring of support I have received throughout my campaign and hope you will join me in these new endeavors.”

Grimes said after a discussion with his family, he plans to focus on advocacy and personal projects instead of campaigning. The ex-congressional candidate was one of four Republicans running in House District 35, where a Special Election must be held to succeed former state Rep. Fred Hawkins.

Now, Grimes plans instead to advocate for policy. That includes backing research on high cancer rates among Navy aviators and crew for E-2 Hawkeye aircraft. U.S. Rep. August Pfluger, a Texas Republican, last year introduced legislation (HR 7524) in Congress pursuing funding, and Grimes wants to lobby for the measure at the federal level.

“As a former naval aviator myself, I’ve personally witnessed the harrowing health complications faced by many of my peers,” Grimes said. “I believe my efforts can make a significant difference if I commit to this important cause fully.”

Grimes has also been working on a screenplay about his deployment to Afghanistan and his engagement in legal operations with Combined Joint Interagency Task Force 435. The play is titled “Court of War.”

“The experiences I had and the lessons I learned during my deployment are stories that need to be told,” Grimes said. “I hope that by sharing these narratives, we can better understand the complexities of war, the counterinsurgency effort, and the critical role of legal operations within it.”

Grimes had raised $83,570 toward a run in HD 35. That included a $40,000 candidate loan.

But now he is endorsing Booth, who raised over $75,000 in outside donations in her first month on the trail. Booth also has the support of the Florida House Republican Campaign Committee, the political arm for House Republicans.

Grimes called Booth “the strongest candidate remaining that can keep FL 35 from flipping to Blue.”

The race is expected to be a pivotal one this year. Hawkins left the seat to take over as the new President of South Florida State College. While Hawkins had won the seat in 2022 by 10 percentage points, most HD 35 voters in 2020 supported Democrat Joe Biden for President over Republican Donald Trump.

Former congressional candidate Scotty Moore and flight attendant Ken Davenport remain in the Republican Primary against Booth. Democrats Rishi Bagga and Tom Keen have also filed.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

  Wayne Liebnitzky

    July 12, 2023 at 10:59 am

    That race is an interesting one as he leaves to pursue other endeavors. His statement about who he endorses is confusing as he does not know her very well but is the wife of a county commissioner. Perhaps the folks of Osceola county should let you know about the selection of candidates and who they are tied to. I'm not saying anything derogatory about Erica, I don't do that but the financial arm she is tied too is another matter.

