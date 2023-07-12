University of Florida report shows Florida lagging behind the nation in affordable housing recovery

Nationally, rent growth is on the decline and the market is beginning to favor tenants. But that trend may be a ways off in Florida, according to research from the University of Florida (UF).

With continuing population growth, Florida is an extreme version of what is happening in several strong rental markets in the country, said Anne Ray, manager of the Florida Housing Data Clearinghouse at UF’s Shimberg Center for Housing Studies.

“A slight cooldown would stop things from getting worse for renters looking for an affordable unit in Florida, but it can’t make up for double-digit percentage rent increases that already took place the last couple years,” Ray said. “This means the rental market is stabilizing at a really high rate.”

UF’s Shimberg Center for Housing Studies recently collected data on Florida’s affordable rental housing needs and discovered several key findings:

— 825,990 low-income households in Florida pay more than 40% of their income for rent.

— Florida added hundreds of thousands of rental units between 2012 and 2021, but the number of units renting for $1,000 or less declined.

— Florida added nearly 600,000 units with rents above $1,000 from 2012 to 2021.

— More than one-third of low-income, cost-burdened renter households are headed by someone age 55 or older.

— Renters at all income levels participate in the workforce. Most nonworking renter households are made up of older adults or persons with disabilities.

— The county with the largest number of low-income, cost-burdened renters in 2021 was Miami-Dade, followed by Broward County.

UF data, collected between 2012 and 2021, showed large increases in both rent and in the number of households paying more than they could afford, Ray said.

The number of Florida’s households of all types increased by 309,594 between 2020 and 2022, according to UF’s Bureau of Economic and Business Research (BEBR), an increase that affected all 67 Florida counties. Miami-Dade County had the largest increase in households during that period, with an increase of 24,040.

“We saw population growth of about 1,000 individuals moving to the state of Florida per day during the pandemic between 2020-2022,” said Richard Doty, GIS coordinator and research demographer at the Bureau. “Robust growth is still occurring within our state. While not at the same rates as during the pandemic, we’re still seeing notable increases.”

Hope may be on the horizon even in Florida, though. In this year’s Legislative Session, Senate President Kathleen Passidomo successfully led efforts to pass the Live Local Act. The new law, which took effect July 1, includes tax breaks, incentives for new housing development and $811 million in funding to address the affordable housing crisis.

“Tenants have a lot of ground to make up after years of hot rental markets in Florida,” Ray said, noting, however, that “affordable housing will continue to be a challenge for quite a while.”