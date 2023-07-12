Poll: 8% of Americans think LGBTQ+ people would be better off during Ron DeSantis presidency

Most people don’t have confidence that a Ron DeSantis presidency would benefit LGBTQ+ people, but he still inspires more faith than most other Republican candidates.
That’s the finding of a new poll from The Economist and YouGov.
In a survey of 1,500 adult citizens conducted between Sunday and Tuesday, just 8% of respondents say lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people would be better off under DeSantis.
The poll reveals a gender gap. While 12% of men believe DeSantis would benefit LGBTQ+ people as President, only 4% of women feel the same way.
Meanwhile, 40% of respondents believe LGBTQ+ people would be worse off, with 24% saying things would be no different and 28% saying they aren’t sure.
Republicans, conservatives and people who voted for Donald Trump in 2020 were less convinced DeSantis would be bad for LGBTQ+ people. The poll found 13% of Republicans and 14% of conservatives and Trump voters said they would be better off, against 17% of Republicans, 16% of conservatives and 15% of Trump voters who said the opposite.
The polling was in the field during the tail end of a news cycle in which DeSantis’ campaign circulated a “Pride Month” video that painted Trump as too accommodating to LGBTQ+ people. The clip, which was deleted eventually by the creator, included various edgelord-style memes and motifs, including favorable representations of Christian Bale performing as the serial killer Patrick Bateman in the film “American Psycho” and Brad Pitt playing Achilles in “Troy.”
“I think identifying Donald Trump as really being a pioneer in injecting gender ideology into the mainstream, where he was having men compete against women in his beauty pageants, I think that’s totally fair game,” DeSantis said in defense of the video on an episode of Tomi Lahren is Fearless on Outkick.
Trump performs best out of all 2024 Republicans in this survey, with 12% of respondents saying LGBTQ+ people would be better off were he President. More Republicans, conservatives and 2020 Trump voters think LGBTQ+ people would be better off than not if Trump wins a second term in 2024.
Some other Republicans are regarded more skeptically on LGBTQ+ issues than Trump or DeSantis.
While Nikki Haley ties DeSantis, with 8% believing she’d be a boon for LGBTQ+ people, everyone else polls at least marginally worse, including Chris Christie and Mike Pence (7%), Tim Scott (6%), Larry Elder and Vivek Ramaswamy (5%), Will Hurd, Asa Hutchinson and Francis Suarez (4%), and Doug Burgum (3%).
Jay Smif
July 12, 2023 at 11:32 am
Please. Pudgy fascist Ron DeSantis would have the entire LGBTQ population permanently eliminated if he could get away with it.
Makes you wonder just why he hates and fears them so much. Well, them and black and brown people, that is.
JuliaJosef
July 12, 2023 at 2:01 pm
Dont Say FLA
July 12, 2023 at 11:42 am
Poll: 8% of Americans think LGBTQ+ people would be killed or at least sent off to re-education camps during Ron DeSantis presidency, and, these 8% feel, being “straightened” out (or killed) would make the LGBTQ+ folks better off.
My Take
July 12, 2023 at 11:50 am
Where’s that silly rabbit?
We need his/her assessmrnt of these 8%.
Eduardine Saladin 👍
July 12, 2023 at 12:59 pm
DeSantis capitalizes on the homophobic sentiment among the religious whackos and far right trolls which is increasingly becoming linked. Nobody is steering the GOP train to hell. Everyone just exploiting and manipulating one another for some kind of gain. Jesus would not be happy. Many Trump supporters gonna burn in hell.🔥
JB
July 12, 2023 at 1:00 pm
DeSantis is basically a Twitter ghoul who appeals to the many ghouls who live and breathe on that dying platform.
Anyone notice how much calmer things seem lately? That’s because you’re seeing a lot less of Ben Shitpiro, Michael Knowles, Daily Wire, Tucker Carlson, and the poison that often floods our attention spans. It’s because Twitter is now walled-off from non-members and content can’t be as easily shared.
That’s who DeSantis appeals to. That’s his audience. Do we really want click-for-hate grifters governing a major superpower? It’s time we speak up louder against these maniacs.
R Bruce
July 12, 2023 at 1:51 pm
Please explain the logic of using “+” after LGBTQ? Why not just use L+ or LQ+ or LQB+? Conventional writing style would add “etc” after three nouns. It would be improper to use “etc” after five nouns. Who or what decided to use “+” after five letters?
Karl Heinrich Ulrichs
July 12, 2023 at 4:14 pm
It was me. I apologize for your discomfort. With one more letter being added every 20 years or so since the 1860s, the letters sure piled up fast didn’t they.
Earl Pitts American
July 12, 2023 at 1:53 pm
Good afternoon America,
In this “my 15 minutes of fame society” which we live in it would seem the LGBTQ Folks are better off because LGBTQ is always trending in social media along with govornment controlled media. So if thats your idea of better off….enjoy.
Truth be told everything and everyone remotly related to LGBTQ are “political pawns of convience” to the Democratic Party.
Once LGBTQ stops being usefull or a means to an end for the Democratic Party LGBTQ will be dropped like its hot.
Ron Desantis values all people for who they are. LGBTQ will not be a flavor of the day for Desantis.
Thank you America,
Earl Pitts “Social Justice Advocate” American
Earl Pitts American
July 12, 2023 at 2:11 pm
……Oh and BTW hate to burst anyone’s pretty colorfull glitter filled balloon….BUT……Disney you ask?
Same story as the Democratic Party. Once LGBTQ usefulness has passed…
same result: Disney will drop LGBTQ like its hot.
Stick with Desantis people are not a means to an end with Desantis.
Thank you America,
Earl Pitts”Social Influncer” Amerivan
My Take
July 12, 2023 at 4:43 pm
What triggers posts being delayed for moderation here?
