Personnel note: Jason Harrell named FICPA chief external affairs officer

Jason Harrell is joining the Florida Institute of Certified Public Accountants (FICPA) as Chief External Affairs Officer, effective Monday.

Harrell will be stationed at the FICPA Governmental Affairs office in Tallahassee and will direct all aspects of the FICPA’s public policy, advocacy, governmental affairs and regulatory efforts. He will serve as the liaison to the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation and Florida Board of Accountancy and will be responsible for all advocacy-related external communications and campaigns to increase the value of the CPA license.

Alongside FICPA’s longtime external public affairs agency, Liberty Partners of Tallahassee, Harrell will establish and implement the FICPA’s lobbying strategy.

“I’m extremely honored to join the FICPA as its new Chief External Affairs Officer,” Harrell said. “I understand the important role CPAs play in our economy, and I welcome this incredible opportunity to represent the organization and the profession in Tallahassee. I look forward to working with the FICPA leadership team and accounting professionals across the state to promote the profession and further grow our legislative advocacy program.”

As a member of the executive team, Harrell will work alongside FICPA President & CEO Shelly Weir, Chief Growth & Innovation Officer Carrie Summerlin, and Chief Financial Officer Kristin High to lead and execute the strategic direction of the FICPA.

“Advocacy is at the core of what we do at FICPA. Jason’s rich experience in public policy and governmental affairs make him a perfect fit for the FICPA,” Weir said. “After our extensive search to fill this role, it was Jason’s expertise, professionalism and enthusiasm that truly stood out. I am excited to work alongside him as we continue our efforts to protect and promote the CPA profession in Florida.”

Before joining the FIPCA, Harrell worked as Director of Government Relations for the Florida Court Clerks & Comptrollers since 2018, leading five successful legislative sessions for the FCCC’s in-house advocacy program. He also previously served as budget and communications director of the Clerks of Court Operations Corporation).

Harrell previously served in the Florida House Majority Office as deputy staff director under former speakersWill Weatherford and Steve Crisafulli. He also served in the Governor’s Office of Policy and Budget and in the Office of the Chief Inspector General.

Harrell holds a master’s in public administration (MPA) and a bachelor’s degree in economics from Florida State University.