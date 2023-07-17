July 17, 2023
Personnel note: Lenny Curry joins Ballard Partners as a partner in Washington, Tallahassee, Jacksonville offices
Lenny Curry’s push for stricter resign-to-run laws reveals gaps in his late-term juice.

'Lenny’s exemplary stature as a leader in our state and nation is rare and we are especially honored to have him join our firm.'

Former Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry is joining Ballard Partners as a partner in its Washington, Tallahassee and Jacksonville offices.

“Lenny’s exemplary stature as a leader in our state and nation is rare and we are especially honored to have him join our firm,” said Brian Ballard, the firm’s President and founder. “Given his extraordinary relationships and experiences, Lenny will be an invaluable advocate for the firm’s clients in Washington, Tallahassee and Jacksonville.”

Winning both his first campaign in 2015 and his re-election campaign in 2019, Curry served as Mayor of the City of Jacksonville from 2015 to 2023. Before he served as Mayor, Curry was elected as Chairman and Vice-Chairman of the Republican Party of Florida.

He also previously served as a Jacksonville Housing Commission Board member, a Commissioner of the Florida State Boxing Commission, a Junior Achievement Board member and a Jacksonville Symphony Association Board member.

“I am delighted to be joining Brian and the outstanding team at Ballard Partners, and I am looking forward to contributing to the firm’s continued growth and success across the country,” said Curry.

From 1994 to 2002, Curry practiced as a Certified Public Accountant at PricewaterhouseCoopers, the world’s largest accounting firm, where he was a Senior Manager in the Jacksonville office. In 2002, he became a job creator when he co-founded a Jacksonville-based professional services firm, ICX Group, providing finance and accounting consulting, executive recruiting and staffing services.

Curry is a Summa Cum Laude graduate of The University of Florida.

Ballard Partners is one of the largest and most lucrative lobbying firms in the country. Founded in Florida, the firm expanded to D.C. six years ago and has since established offices in Israel, Turkey and Nigeria in addition to multiple states across the country, most recently California.

In 2022, Ballard Partners was the top-earning lobbying firm in the state, collecting more than $25 millionlobbying the state Legislature and executive branch.

