Rick Scott calls on Floridians to speak out against ‘disgusting’ antisemitism

Republican U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is calling on all Floridians to speak out against rising antisemitism in the state, calling its effects on children “disgusting.”

“Everybody — not just Jews, but everybody — we all have to show up and say it’s wrong. Because it shouldn’t happen against Muslims. It shouldn’t happen against Christians. It shouldn’t happen against anybody,” he said.

“How would you like to have somebody screaming at (your kids) about their religion? That’s what’s going on. You have all these wonderful Jewish kids in our state. … They get to hear this and see this and possibly experience it? I mean, that’s disgusting.”

Scott’s remarks Tuesday at the Chabad of University of Central Florida follow numerous instances in the past couple years in which area residents found antisemitic flyers in their driveways, observed hateful messages projected onto buildings and saw neo-Nazi protests above highways and at theme parks.

Similar things happened elsewhere across the state, prompting calls for a federal probe into the matter. The frequency of antisemitic acts more than doubled in Florida between 2020 and 2022 to an all-time high of 269 incidents last year, a 42% year-over-year increase, according to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

That tracks with what’s happening nationwide. The ADL found that the number of antisemitic incidents in the U.S. grew by more than 35% in the past year to 3,697 in 2022. Antisemitic and White supremacist propaganda also hit new levels in America, where celebrities like Kanye West spread untruths about Jewish heritage while rubbing elbows with known Holocaust deniers.

This past weekend, a video surfaced showing Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy sharing a conspiracy theory that the COVID-19 virus was engineered to spare Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese people, sparking outrage online.

On Monday, more than 40 Democratic members of Congress released a statement distancing themselves from fellow Democratic U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal — a member of the so-called “Squad,” several of whom have been criticized for making antisemitic remarks aimed at Israel — after she called Israel a “racist state.”

In April, Gov. Ron DeSantis — Scott’s successor — signed a new law making it a felony in Florida to harass people for their religion or ethnicity and hiking penalties for leaving flyers with hateful images, messages or any other “credible threat” on a person’s private property.

Floridians must still take more personal responsibility in combating the troubling trend, Scott said — and it starts with education.

“We took our kids (to the concentration camps, Bergen-Belsen) and Auschwitz, and I think everybody ought to read the book ‘Night’ (by Elie Wiesel),” he said. “People need to understand (that the Holocaust) happened, and it can happen again.

“And by the way, there’s atrocities going on around the world, and we have to try to stand up against all of them. When you see, like in China, you see the Uyghurs put in prison because of their religion, that’s wrong too. If we don’t stand up, then … who’s going to stand up for what we believe in, what you believe in, if nobody stands up for anyone else?”