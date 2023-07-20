Ron DeSantis complains that George Patton would be stuck as a Colonel in today’s military

Ron DeSantis is continuing to speak out about perceived deficiencies in today’s Armed Forces.

During a Newsmax interview with Eric Bolling, the Florida Governor contended that one legendary general never would have made it in the military of the modern era.

“The things that are rewarded in the military is more about whether you’re following the social agenda that the civilian elites want you to follow. I don’t think George Patton could get beyond colonel in today’s military because of what they’re looking for,” DeSantis said.

Patton, arguably the best field commander on the American side in World War II, was not without controversy. He was memorably reprimanded by Dwight Eisenhower for striking a hospitalized soldier, then brooked further controversy when he took issue with “denazification” after the German defeat, after which he was removed from command in Bavaria.

Also in this interview, DeSantis addressed the Pentagon, saying that “somebody from outside” was needed to be Secretary of Defense.

“I don’t think you want somebody who has been a general officer recently, Lloyd Austin obviously has. So was James Mattis, I supported Mattis when President Trump nominated him at the time. But I think what I’ve seen is those guys are too close to the top brass because they’ve served with these guys,” DeSantis told Bolling.

The Governor said a Defense Secretary should “change those incentives.”

“We want people who are going to be hard chargers. We want people who aren’t going to deal with the political nonsense. Our military should be unique in society. It should not be a reflection of values at places like Goldman Sachs or civilian bureaucracies,” DeSantis said.

He added that his ideal Defense Secretary would “have the backbone to be able to challenge the entrenched Military Industrial complex,” which would “increase morale inside the Pentagon and our services.”