Ron DeSantis says Jason Aldean song wouldn’t be controversial in ‘free society’

Ron DeSantis and Casey DeSantis are wading into the controversy over a country chart topper that was deemed too hot for TV — or at least CMT.

The First Couple addressed the brouhaha over Jason Aldean’s “Try That in a Small Town,” which was removed from CMT’s playlist. Variety notes the controversy was in part because Aldean filmed the video outside a Tennessee courthouse infamous for a lynching a century ago. The singer has denied his song is “pro-lynching.”

With the First Lady nodding, the Governor told the Fox News Channel audience the Aldean controversy was the latest sign that the United States is “off its rocker” due to “cancel culture.”

“We need to restore sanity to this country. I mean, what is going on that that would be something that would be censored? I mean, give me a break,” DeSantis said Thursday.

“We’re off the rocker here in the United States with a lot of this stuff; with cancel culture, with big tech censorship, with a lot of stuff that the federal government is doing in policing so-called misinformation,” he added. “We need to get back on kilter and start having a free society again and embracing truth. So I think it’s part and parcel of a lot of the nonsense we’ve seen over the last many years nonetheless.”

The Governor’s comments, delivered during a pre-taped “Fox & Friends” interview, were his first actual words on the subject. However, his Twitter account (which he has said he doesn’t use personally) also addressed the Aldean story.

“When the media attacks you, you’re doing something right. Jason Aldean has nothing to apologize for,” read a message posted Wednesday.