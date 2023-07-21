July 21, 2023
Ron DeSantis says Constitution gives states the right to be ‘woke’

A.G. GancarskiJuly 21, 20233min3

'The states created the Constitution. They retained the bulk of the power.'

Florida’s Governor is taking a states’ rights stance in his ongoing war against “woke.”

During an interview with Russell Brand, Ron DeSantis was asked by the British comedian and commentator if he believed states had a right to “liberal values.” The 2024 presidential candidate acknowledged that the Constitution allows just that.

“Actually, I don’t even think it’s a question of granting. I think our Constitution … was created by the states, the states created the Constitution, they retained the bulk of the power and they’re allowed to use that power to do what their constituents want,” DeSantis said.

That even applies to the liberal bastion of California, DeSantis added.

“As much as I kind of look to see some of the stuff that may go on in California and shake my head, clearly, they’re going to have a right to pursue some of the things like, for example, how they handle their energy situation. I think it’s a mistake,” DeSantis said. “You have rolling blackouts, you have all these problems. I think they’re putting ideology ahead of sound science.”

Nevertheless, DeSantis said if voters in those states are upset, they can vote out liberal leaders, or vote with their feet.

“If people don’t like that, they can vote in a new government, they can vote them out of office. So that’s just the nature of a federalist system. We understand that there’s 50 different states. We say it’s a laboratory of democracy,” DeSantis said. “I would point out though that the people are leaving those ‘woke’ states and they’re migrating to states like Florida who are doing it differently.”

DeSantis noted that Florida, Texas and Tennessee are among those states that “have rejected the woke agenda and that are focusing on what I would say are just commonsense principles, but certainly things like safe streets, quality education.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

3 comments

  • M. Mouse

    July 21, 2023 at 12:45 pm

    Our little man stood up for the Constitution of the United States! That’s so cute!

  • PeterH

    July 21, 2023 at 12:55 pm

    So DeSantis believes he and he alone is the authority on personal choice, personal responsibility and personal freedom!

    Does his mantra sound familiar?

  • JD

    July 21, 2023 at 1:16 pm

    Ah – more shouting about states rights. I love this bullshit. All the while he and his toads push bills to undermine local governance.

    F*cking Hypocrit

