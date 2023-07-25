July 25, 2023
Membership has its privileges, as Ron DeSantis courts small-dollar donors
Small-dollar donors have a big opportunity.

A.G. GancarskiJuly 25, 20232min1

Team deSantis card
Teamwork makes the dream work. And for Ron DeSantis supporters, there’s a card for that.

The DeSantis campaign is marketing official “Team DeSantis” membership cards. They’re sleekly designed, black and show anyone who asks that cardholders are on board with what the candidate calls the “Great American Comeback.”

DeSantis has a lot of deep-pocketed backers, but the membership card is targeting those of more modest means.

“By donating $47 or more today, you’re gaining access to our brand new membership card and exclusive benefits we give only to our investor team,” the pitch claims.

Those exclusive benefits run the gamut, and include “merch releases, discounts, and promotions” that only go to members.

Additionally, cardholders can participate in exclusive “tele-townhalls” with the candidate, as well as “exclusive meet-and-greet opportunities” with the Governor and First Lady Casey DeSantis.

Those seeking “VIP media alerts and first access to campaign updates” and “password-protected content” are also in luck, if they hold the card.

Additionally, members receive “personalized videos for you to share your membership status with your social network” along with a “pre-made Team DeSantis email signature and digital badge.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

One comment

  • PeterH

    July 25, 2023 at 1:02 pm

    LOL

    Reply

