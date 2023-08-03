Joe Biden builds finance team, including Central Florida native Jessica Porter

President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign announced additions to its finance team, including one Central Florida native.

Jessica Porter, originally from Clermont, came on as Grassroots Fundraising Director. The campaign also named Colleen Coffey and Michael Pratt as Finance Co-Directors for the Biden and Kamala Harris team.

“Colleen, Michael and Jessica have already been invaluable to our historic fundraising efforts to date, and will be critical to our efforts to build an unparalleled and historic fundraising operation to ensure we have the war chest we need to win in November 2024,” said Julie Chavez Rodriguez, Biden-Harris 2024 Campaign Manager.

“These leaders have incomparable expertise that will ensure we leave no stone unturned to raise money using innovative tactics that reach supporters where they are. Alongside Rufus Gifford and Chris Korge, we are building a powerhouse finance operation that will raise the money we need to win again.”

While Porter is a Florida native, much of her work has been in Washington and North Carolina. The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill alumna previously worked on Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign as his SMS Fundraising Manager. In that capacity, she led a three-person team which raised $150 million for the campaign through broadcast texts, according to her LinkedIn page.

She has worked the last five years for the Democratic National Committee (DNC), including as the national party’s Online Fundraising Director since April 2022. During her time there, she also led an SMS fundraising team that raised $70 million in 2020 and helped to massively grow the list of text donors to the party 71 times over.

She previously worked for consulting firm Blue State Digital. Porter also worked on North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s 2016 campaign. She interned in the Capitol for U.S. Rep. David Price, a North Carolina Democrat.

Coffey and Pratt also have worked most recently at the DNC.

Coffey served as Deputy National Finance Director for the national party, and served as a senior advisor to the Biden-Harris campaign. She also consulted for Vice President Harris on successful U.S. Senate runs. And she served as Finance Director for U.S. Sen. Ed Markey, a Massachusetts Democrat.

Pratt served as Finance Director for the DNC, and before that worked as a senior advisor to the Biden-Harris Campaign. He also served as Tri-State Development Director for The Obama Foundation, founded by former President Barack Obama. He also worked on Harris’ senatorial campaign. The Iowa native boasts two decades of fundraising experience.

Both Coffey and Pratt also worked as consultants for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. They also worked with campaigns for U.S. Reps. Katie Porter, a California Democrat, and Lauren Underwood, an Illinois Democrat. On the Hill, both served as aides to U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat.