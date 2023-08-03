August 3, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Joe Biden builds finance team, including Central Florida native Jessica Porter

Jacob OglesAugust 3, 20235min0

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Memo: Donald Trump campaign claims Ron DeSantis is no John McCain

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis nabs support from 35 local South Carolina leaders

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Memo: Vivek Ramaswamy ‘on track to eclipse Ron DeSantis’

biden_joe_bidenomics_06282023_AP (2)
The Biden-Harris campaign named Colleen Coffey and Michael Pratt as Finance Co-Directors.

President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign announced additions to its finance team, including one Central Florida native.

Jessica Porter, originally from Clermont, came on as Grassroots Fundraising Director. The campaign also named Colleen Coffey and Michael Pratt as Finance Co-Directors for the Biden and Kamala Harris team.

“Colleen, Michael and Jessica have already been invaluable to our historic fundraising efforts to date, and will be critical to our efforts to build an unparalleled and historic fundraising operation to ensure we have the war chest we need to win in November 2024,” said Julie Chavez Rodriguez, Biden-Harris 2024 Campaign Manager.

“These leaders have incomparable expertise that will ensure we leave no stone unturned to raise money using innovative tactics that reach supporters where they are. Alongside Rufus Gifford and Chris Korge, we are building a powerhouse finance operation that will raise the money we need to win again.”

While Porter is a Florida native, much of her work has been in Washington and North Carolina. The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill alumna previously worked on Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign as his SMS Fundraising Manager. In that capacity, she led a three-person team which raised $150 million for the campaign through broadcast texts, according to her LinkedIn page.

She has worked the last five years for the Democratic National Committee (DNC), including as the national party’s Online Fundraising Director since April 2022. During her time there, she also led an SMS fundraising team that raised $70 million in 2020 and helped to massively grow the list of text donors to the party 71 times over.

She previously worked for consulting firm Blue State Digital. Porter also worked on North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s 2016 campaign. She interned in the Capitol for U.S. Rep. David Price, a North Carolina Democrat.

Coffey and Pratt also have worked most recently at the DNC.

Coffey served as Deputy National Finance Director for the national party, and served as a senior advisor to the Biden-Harris campaign. She also consulted for Vice President Harris on successful U.S. Senate runs. And she served as Finance Director for U.S. Sen. Ed Markey, a Massachusetts Democrat.

Pratt served as Finance Director for the DNC, and before that worked as a senior advisor to the Biden-Harris Campaign. He also served as Tri-State Development Director for The Obama Foundation, founded by former President Barack Obama. He also worked on Harris’ senatorial campaign. The Iowa native boasts two decades of fundraising experience.

Both Coffey and Pratt also worked as consultants for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. They also worked with campaigns for U.S. Reps. Katie Porter, a California Democrat, and Lauren Underwood, an Illinois Democrat. On the Hill, both served as aides to U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousMemo: Vivek Ramaswamy 'on track to eclipse Ron DeSantis'

nextRon DeSantis nabs support from 35 local South Carolina leaders

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories