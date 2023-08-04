Personnel note: TSG Advisors adds Carrie Henderson, Barbara Jenkins

The newly launched TSG Advisors is adding education consultants Dr. Carrie Henderson and Dr. Barbara Jenkins to the team.

With decades of experience between them, TSG Advisors said the pair will “strengthen the firm’s expertise in the complex and ever-changing education industry.”

Henderson has spent her career supporting postsecondary institutions at the institutional, state, and national levels. Most recently, she served as Executive Vice Chancellor of the Florida College System (FCS), where she spearheaded complex postsecondary attainment and workforce education initiatives. Her work paved the way for codifying a state law that aligns students’ goals to three different pathways for mathematics courses.

“Carrie Henderson is one of the leading change makers helping to bring about much-needed innovation in American higher education today,” said Dr. Davis Jenkins, Senior Research Scholar at the Community College Research Center and Research Professor in Education and Social Policy at Teachers College, Columbia University.

“As Executive Vice Chancellor of the Florida College System, she led successful statewide efforts to improve student success in multiple ways. With Carrie’s track record, she would be an invaluable consultant to any effort to bring about large-scale innovation at the institution or system levels.”

Henderson’s previous work at Florida State College of Jacksonville allows her to provide unparalleled guidance to school districts and higher education institutions, while also expertly analyzing data and supervising financial strategies. At FSCJ, she worked with stakeholders to map financial goals for progressing toward an ideal college system.

“What impresses me the most about Carrie is her approach to using data to inform policy decisions at the local and state level,” said Dr. Toby Park-Gaghan, professor and Department Chair, Educational Leadership & Policy Studies and Associate Director, Center for Postsecondary Success, at Florida State University. “She also has a keen sense not only of how individual institutions of higher education work, but also how individual institutions work within a system.”

Henderson earned a master’s degree in public administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a Ph.D. in higher education administration from FSU. She is a Ft. Myers native and currently lives in Tallahassee.

Complementing Henderson’s expertise in higher education, TSG Advisors’ other new addition brings in-depth knowledge of the K-12 space. Jenkins will serve as Superintendent in Residence at the firm.

Jenkins has worked in public education for over three decades, most recently as Orange County Public Schools’ Superintendent. Under her leadership, the district was awarded the prestigious Broad Prize for Urban Education and District Accreditation from AdvancED for its best practices in the education field. Her work in the district also earned her the Florida Superintendent of the Year award in 2017 and a spot as a finalist for the national title.

Jenkins’ commitment to education was also recognized when she received a presidential appointment to the National Board of Education Sciences in 2017 and the Baldridge Foundation Award for Leadership Excellence in 2022.

“Barbara Jenkins is one of the most highly regarded urban superintendents in the country. For more than 30 years, she has been dedicated to the success of our youth and displays an undying passion for supporting education leaders. I have no doubt she will be a significant positive force at TSG Advisors,” said Ray Hart, Executive Director of the Council of the Great City Schools.

“We focus on recruiting talent that has been on the front lines of the industry, and Carrie and Barbara are, without a doubt, sought-after leaders in the education space. Their perspectives will add a new level of expertise to the education consulting group at TSG Advisors,” said TSG Advisors Managing Principal Sheela VanHoose.