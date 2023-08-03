Poll: Ron DeSantis drops to 13% in national GOP survey

Ron DeSantis’ presidential polling continues to crater.

A new Reuters-IPSOS survey of 355 Republican voters in the 2024 GOP Primary show DeSantis has lost nearly a third of his support in the last two weeks.

While DeSantis was at 19% on July 17, the Governor is now at 13% according to the poll conducted Aug. 2 and Aug. 3.

Former President Donald Trump leads all candidates with 47%, 34 points ahead of DeSantis and farther ahead still of Mike Pence (8%), Vivek Ramaswamy (7%), Nikki Haley (5%), and Tim Scott (3%).

The poll is worse for both Trump and DeSantis than the Race to the White House average of national surveys. That shows Trump at 54%, DeSantis at 17%, Ramaswamy at 6%, Pence at 5%, and Haley at 3%.

The site’s projected Delegate count reflects the most lopsided disparity of the cycle, with DeSantis projected to have a paltry 159 Delegates compared to the former President’s 2220.