Delegation for 8.4.23: Haiti — skeeters — bad drugs — final frontier

Order in Haiti

Just 700 miles off Florida’s coast, the Caribbean nation remains in violent chaos years after the murder of a political leader. Now the United Nations appears poised to send an international force headed by Kenyan police to seek order in Haiti.

That plan already has raised concerns about the African nation’s history of police brutality. Still, members of the Florida delegation appeared ready to welcome any force to disrupt gangs’ control of the island.

“Only Haitians can dictate the future of Haiti — this much-needed assistance provided by the Republic of Kenya will allow Haitians to do just this,” said Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, a Miramar Democrat and Congress’ only Haitian American member. “Although this announcement comes months later than many of us had hoped, I am grateful that a multilateral intervention is proceeding.”

The development with Kenya developed days after Sen. Marco Rubio, in a Senate hearing, suggested there was no consistent support in the Haitian diaspora for a U.N. police force.

“The argument for a multinational force, which is what the administration and others have been supportive of, is not unanimous either among all political actors inside of Haiti,” Rubio said. “There are many who are against that as a solution.”

At the time, Assistant Secretary of State Brian Nichols told Rubio that opinions were shifting, and many who opposed such intervention two years ago are now supportive. But for many, it’s conditional on the forces not trying to keep Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry in power. Henry has run the government in the Caribbean nation since the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse.

Rubio, for his part, said he was happy to hear Kenya show interest in leading a force, especially as past political problems on the island have dissuaded some nations like Canada and France from playing a role. He did express a desire to involve other Caribbean countries in multilateral efforts.

“The issue here is not finding nations that could potentially or are willing to be contributors,” he said. “The issue is finding a nation to say they’ll be the lead on command.”

That seems to have been found in Kenya, but some watchdog groups remain concerned. Human Rights Watch has called out abuses by Kenyan authorities on its people.

“We had some consultations with Kenyan (civil society organizations) last week, and there was general consensus that Kenya should not be seen to be exporting its abusive police to other parts of the world,” Otsieno Namwaya, Kenya researcher with Human Rights Watch, told The Associated Press.

Florida lawmakers seem most focused on restoring stability on the island, which appears primarily out of reach as long as criminal elements control the government there. Cherfilus-McCormick last year sponsored a bill passed by the House calling for the State Department to investigate gang ties to political elites in Haiti.

“I have consistently been advocating for an intervention for over a year, as this remains the most effective solution to restore order and address chaos on the ground,” she said. “I hope that Haitian authorities and the U.N. Security Council accept Kenya’s offer so the insecurity and humanitarian crises facing the Haitian people can come to an end. I also look forward to hearing more in the coming days about how the U.S. plans to support the multinational intervention and lend a hand to our Caribbean ally.”

Skeeter surveillance

Encephalitis. Zika. Now malaria. Florida has seen its share of scares spread by the state’s mosquito population.

Rubio said it’s time to step up efforts to decrease the bites. The Miami Republican is reintroducing the Strengthening Mosquito Abatement for Safety and Health (SMASH) 2.0 Act with Sen. Angus King, a Maine independent.

If passed, the legislation will authorize federal resources for state and local governments for mosquito control and surveillance.

“The threat of mosquito-borne illness is a concern for Florida, Puerto Rico, and other parts of our country. We must take proactive measures to ensure the safety and health of all Americans. States and localities must have the tools they need to combat illnesses spread by mosquitoes. This bill is another step toward keeping Floridians and tourists safe.”

This relaunches efforts first authorized by Congress in 2003 to help target mosquito-struck communities and develop innovative ways to skirt mosquitoes.

Sen. Rick Scott, a Naples Republican, jumped on as a co-sponsor for the bill.

“I’m proud to join my colleagues in this bill to strengthen the CDC’s efforts to control mosquito-borne diseases and ensure our state and local governments have the resources they need to combat dangerous illnesses,” Scott said. “This is a good step to help Floridians and visitors stay safe and healthy as they enjoy the warm summer months, beautiful beaches and great outdoors that Florida has to offer.”

Failing to report

The arrest of five Palm Beach School District officials for failing to report a sexual assault of a child has Scott demanding immediate accountability.

Palm Beach Central High School Principal Darren Edgecomb, assistant principals Daniel Snider and Nereyda Cayado De Garcia, former guidance counselor Priscilla Carter and chorus teacher Scott Houchins were all arrested in July by the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office. Each was charged with failing to report sexual abuse, according to CBS12.

The charge stems from a letter from a student alleging two other males raped a friend. While the letter was shared among administrators, none contacted law enforcement, reports say.

But despite the arrests, all remain employed by the school district. Scott sent a letter to Superintendent Mike Burke demanding that change.

“While the criminal defendants await a felony trial to be decided by a jury of their peers, these individuals do not deserve to remain employed by the school district they so clearly failed by refusing to protect the child from being re-victimized by their negligent decisions not to report the claims they received two years ago,” he said. “I would hope that the American Federation of Teachers would agree. I urge you to do the right thing.”

Burke has reassigned all faculty to positions in the district where they do not have contact with students. The district won’t comment on ongoing criminal investigations.

Counterfeit drugs

Rep. John Rutherford handled his share of drug investigations as Jacksonville’s Sheriff. Now he sees constituents dying from narcotics laced with fentanyl. He wants Congress to take action to stop it.

He introduced the Modern Authentication of Pharmaceuticals (MAP) Act of 2023 (HR 4988) with Rep. Don Davis, a North Carolina Democrat. If passed, the bill would secure the pharmaceutical supply chain and cut off counterfeit drugs.

“As a lifetime member of law enforcement and a former Sheriff, I have seen firsthand the effects that counterfeit drugs have on our communities. Illicit fentanyl poisonings are now the leading cause of death among adults 18 to 49,” Rutherford said. “I am proud to join Congressman Davis in introducing legislation to create additional security around pharmaceuticals. This common-sense bill will help stop counterfeit drugs and make sure those who rely on medication can verify its safety and authenticity.”

In 2022, more than 100,000 people in the U.S. died from drug overdoses. The Drug Enforcement Agency reports that through December, the agency seized 50.6 million fake pills nationwide laced with fentanyl. The MAP Act would require on-dose identifiers to ensure the safety of medications.

Check please

After initial confusion about handling an Afghanistan Marine’s remains, Rep. Cory Mills walked back claims the Pentagon stiffed a family with a bill. But he still wants a policy change where the Department of Defense (DOD) defers to Gold Star families when traveling to a final resting place.

Controversy arose when Mills said in a Fox News interview that the Pentagon charged Sgt. Nicole Gee’s family $60,000 to take her remains to Arlington National Cemetery. Gee was among 13 service members killed by a suicide bomber at a Kabul airport during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

But afterward, it became clear the Honoring Our Fallen charity had covered the cost, and the family was never billed. Gee’s mother-in-law told Military.com the family had been confused but stressed: “Mills has been very supportive and helpful.” Fox News has taken down the story from its website.

Mills issued a statement acknowledging the erroneous information. But he said the Defense Department still needs to care for its fallen soldiers in all circumstances.

“I understand the family of Sgt. Nicole Gee was, in their time of grief, confused regarding transportation proceedings. I am thankful that Honoring Our Fallen was able to assist the family and that the DOD was able to provide clarification on this matter,” he said.

“Regardless of who covered the costs in this instance, there should never be a situation in which the DOD does not proactively make clear to families their willingness to cover transportation for service members who have sacrificed their lives for our country. No fallen service member’s family should ever have to question whether transportation will be paid for or if they will have to pay and be reimbursed at a later date.”

He continued to criticize the administration for the service members’ death, saying President Joe Biden ignored intel on the prospect of an attack.

“Congress must amend DOD policy to require the DOD to pay for every stretch of transport requested by the family until final resting and to ensure clarity for future arrangements,” Mills said. “I look forward to working with my colleagues in Congress to ensure this is never a concern for any Gold Star family in the future.”

Spaced out

The House has passed the Launch Communications Act (HR 682), bipartisan legislation to allow commercial space companies to use more transmission frequencies. Reps. Neal Dunn, a Panama City Republican and Darren Soto, a Kissimmee Democrat, had championed the legislation, which could significantly accelerate the number of commercial space launches in Florida and elsewhere.

“In Central Florida, the busiest spaceport in the world is right in our backyard at Cape Canaveral. We had a record year of 57 launches from the Cape in 2022, and we’re expecting a total of 87 launches or more this year,” Soto said on the House floor.

“When we see bad weather, as you could imagine, some of these launches start to stack up. Which is why having a lengthy (Federal Communications Commission) license process for each launch can be cumbersome and costly. That’s why I introduced this bill with my colleague and fellow Floridian Dr. Dunn to streamline the process and ensure our spaceports continue to be the most efficient in the world.”

Dunn also cheered House passage at a Florida delegation meeting and expressed optimism about the legislation in the Senate.

As things stand now, commercial companies using public spaceports must make specific requests for permission before each launch to access the public communication spectrum. They can only use it for the 10 minutes it takes for a spacecraft to reach orbit. The legislation aims to streamline the process and open up greater use of the channels.

Power outage?

After revelations Florida Power & Light (FPL) participated in “ghost candidate” scandals for multiple Florida elections, Rep. Kathy Castor wants the federal government to crack down on such meddling.

The Tampa Democrat filed the Ethics in Energy Act, which would outlaw utility companies from using ratepayer dollars to fund political ventures. That could significantly impact politics in Florida, where FPL has been active for years in supporting candidates and campaigns.

“Electric utilities should be prohibited from using ratepayer money to bankroll their political slush funds,” Castor said. “FPL used shady tactics and dark money to hijack elections, mislead voters and steal elections, and it is time for it to end. In fact, the numerous public corruption scandals involving electric utilities across the country require federal action immediately. Utility companies should be operating in the best interest of ratepayers, not raising electric bills to bankroll deceitful political activities and block clean energy.”

After news broke of FPL’s involvement in recruiting “ghost candidates” into key Florida Senate races, Castor previously called on the Justice Department to investigate the power company.

Several environmental groups and alternative energy advocates came out in support of Castor’s bill.

“As Floridians bear the brunt of sky-high utility bills and our communities teeter on the edge of financial disaster with every climate-fueled storm and hurricane, the urgency of utility accountability and climate justice has never been more clear,” said Jackson Oberlink of Florida for All, a progressive advocacy group. “Florida for All is proud to stand in support of this legislation.”

NOAA mandates?

While Florida notoriously left COVID-19 restrictions behind, the federal government still has many policies in place at offices in the state. Rep. Scott Franklin, a Lakeland Republican, sent a letter to Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo demanding to know why the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) has any pandemic-era mandates still in effect.

“Months after Biden acknowledged the end of the pandemic and both the White House and Congress acted to end the COVID emergencies, his administration still harasses Americans with unconstitutional COVID mandates,” Franklin said.

“It’s clear to me Washington liberals who viewed the pandemic as cover to grow the size and scope of the federal bureaucracy have slow rolled returning to normal after the pandemic. Americans are operating business as usual — they expect their government to as well. It’s time the Department of Commerce and NOAA end this overreach, and I thank my colleagues who joined me to demand accountability for this unacceptable abuse of power.”

Franklin’s letter was signed by 41 members of the House, including most Republicans in Florida’s congressional delegation. That includes Reps. Aaron Bean, Gus Bilirakis, Kat Cammack, Mario Díaz-Balart, Byron Donalds, Dunn, Carlos Giménez, Laurel Lee, Anna Paulina Luna, Brian Mast, Mills, Bill Posey, Rutherford, María Elvira Salazar, Greg Steube and Daniel Webster.

The letter wants to know why NOAA requires visitors to disclose vaccination status, how long it plans to do so, and whether employees face similar screening or any consequences if they don’t provide such medical info.

Of note, Franklin earlier this year raised the prospect of NOAA becoming an agency independent of the Commerce Department.

Light for Dignity?

Salazar sees momentum building behind her comprehensive immigration reform package, the Dignity Act (HR 3599). But it’s unclear if the Miami Republican can rally enough support within her caucus to ensure the bill advances.

She did announce new co-sponsors on her bill, including Díaz-Balart, a Hialeah Republican and dean of Florida’s congressional delegation.

“I am heartened by the enthusiasm and dedication demonstrated by my colleagues in advancing the Dignity Act,” Salazar said. “Together, Republicans and Democrats are working to uphold the dignity of individuals while securing our borders and ensuring a prosperous future for our nation.”

Salazar introduced the bill, which provides a path to legal residency for many migrants, with Rep. Veronica Escobar, a Texas Republican. The bill now has 10 other co-sponsors, half Democrats and half Republicans, though the latter set includes non-voting Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González-Colón.

Besides co-sponsorship, reading support within the full House takes a lot of work. National advocacy groups on the Left and the Right have voiced support.

“This proposal contains the types of bipartisan solutions needed to secure our borders, fix our asylum system, and help American companies meet their workforce needs,” said Jon Baselice, vice president of Immigration Policy for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

But the most challenging obstacle to clear may be rallying a majority of support among more than half of House Republicans. When House Speaker Kevin McCarthy secured his spot as presiding officer of the chamber, he agreed with conservatives in the GOP caucus to only bring a bill to a floor vote if a majority approved.

Clermont to Bidenworld

President Biden’s re-election campaign announced additions to its finance team, including one Central Florida native.

Originally from Clermont, Jessica Porter came on as Grassroots Fundraising Director for the Biden and Kamala Harris team.

While Porter is a Florida native, much of her work has been in Washington and North Carolina. The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill alum previously worked on Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign as his SMS Fundraising Manager. In that capacity, she led a three-person team that raised $150 million for the campaign through broadcast texts, according to her LinkedIn page.

She has worked for the last five years for the Democratic National Committee (DNC), including as the national party’s Online Fundraising Director since April 2022. During her time there, she also led an SMS fundraising team that raised $70 million in 2020 and helped to massively grow the list of text donors to the party 71 times over.

She previously worked for the consulting firm Blue State Digital. Porter also worked on North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s 2016 campaign. She interned in the Capitol for U.S. Rep. David Price, a North Carolina Democrat.

On this day

Aug. 4, 1942 — “U.S., Mexico sign Mexican Farm Labor Agreement” via History.com — The Bracero program lasted until 1964 and was the most extensive guest-worker program in U.S. history. Throughout its existence, the program benefited farmers and laborers but also gave rise to numerous labor disputes, abuses of workers, and other problems that have long characterized the history of farm labor in the Southwestern United States. The program was born from necessity, as the federal government worried that American entry into World War II would sap the Southwest of much of its farm labor. Manual laborers from Mexico became essential to the region’s economy, and the program outlasted the war.

Aug. 4, 1916 — “Sales treaty for the Danish West Indies, Virgin Islands signed” via Danish National Archives — When the negotiators reached an agreement on the precise wording of the sales treaty, Danish Ambassador Constantin Brun and American Secretary of State Robert Lansing could sign it in New York. The text was written in both English and Danish. The price that was agreed on was $25 million in gold for all three islands. The sale comprised the three islands with their neighboring islets and reefs. The American state took over ownership of all public property, except for military possessions and movables in the houses of the government.

Delegation is published by Peter Schorsch, compiled by Jacob Ogles, edited and assembled by Phil Ammann and Ryan Nicol.