August 4, 2023
Ron DeSantis says he’s shunning ‘insults,’ urges Donald Trump to ‘be better’

A.G. Gancarski August 4, 2023

230204182904-trump-desantis-republican-primary-split
'Don't worry about, you know, how he does his hair, all that, we've got to stop with that.'

Ron DeSantis is saying he wants to take the high road in the race against Donald Trump, saying he won’t resort to “insults” and telling Donald Trump to “be better.”

During a Friday interview on WMUR’s Conversations with the Candidate,” a New Hampshire voter asked DeSantis how he would respond if Trump started to “belittle” him.

“So, here’s the thing, these insults are so phony, these insults are juvenile,” DeSantis said, suggesting the former President’s pugnacity was beneath the dignity of the office.

“That is not the way a great nation should be conducting itself. That is not the way the President of the United States should be conducting himself,” DeSantis intoned, adding that he wanted debates about “issues.”

“I’m not going to insult somebody, somebody’s looks or somebody’s dress or something like that. I wouldn’t teach my kids to treat people like that,” DeSantis said. “We teach our kids to treat people the way you would want to be treated yourself.”

From there, DeSantis recited a litany of grievances against Trump, including a failure to “drain the swamp” and “Anthony Fauci running the country” and failure to “lock Hillary up.”

“Don’t worry about, you know, how he does his hair, all that, we’ve got to stop with that,” DeSantis said, before he said that voters who “do not like what Biden is doing to this country” nonetheless “aren’t going to sign up for a candidate who is behaving like that.”

“So let’s be better. Let’s look higher and let’s set a good standard for our children to follow,” DeSantis said

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

