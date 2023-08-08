August 8, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Rick Scott appears to fall for Babylon Bee story about Chinese soldiers ‘screaming pronouns’ preparing for war with U.S.

A.G. GancarskiAugust 8, 20234min5

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Super PAC backing Francis Suarez complains he’s being excluded from polls

Headlines

Personnel note: Florida Ports Council announces new board leadership

HeadlinesInfluence

Lawmakers to weigh $2.2M payment to Levy County man maimed in FDOT motorcycle crash

Rick Scott
The 'fake news' was posted in 2021, and there is no legitimate article making similar claims.

Call it a case of “fake news.” Or just call it an example of a Senator’s deadpan sense of humor.

On the Guy Benson Show, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott appeared to have fallen for satire from the Babylon Bee in discussing the Chinese military threat to the United States.

“I saw on a website the other day that the Chinese military is practicing screaming pronouns at our military because that’s what our military is spending their time doing, learning pronouns,” Scott said.

Scott delivered the line as part of a monologue about how President Joe Biden doesn’t “respect anybody,” and how the President created a “woke military.” From there, the host seemed to take it seriously, calling it an “embarrassment” and “just awful.”

Scott’s campaign claims it was a joke, meanwhile.

“The Senator was simply making a satirical comment referencing a Babylon Bee headline. At the rate Biden and his woke cabinet are going it wouldn’t be surprising if it came down to that. Since Biden has taken over America has become weaker in the presence of Communist China and they know it,” said comms director Priscilla Ivasco.

The Bee story in question isn’t new. It first appeared in 2021, entitled “Instead Of Traditional Warfare, Chinese Military Will Now Be Trained To Shout Wrong Pronouns At American Troops.”

“The Chinese military has announced that they will no longer be investing in weapons, tanks, aircraft, or traditional warfare training techniques. Instead, the People’s Liberation Army will simply be trained to shout the wrong pronouns at U.S. soldiers, who will collapse and shake uncontrollably at the advanced maneuver,” the author joked.

The humor continued as the article progressed.

“The Chinese soldiers then began shouting ‘He/Him!’ and ‘She/Her!’ at American soldiers, whom Joe Biden had loaned to the Chinese government for the practice session. They immediately collapsed to the floor. ‘No!!! I’m a xe/xer; it says so right on my dog tags! cried one weeping American soldier huddled in the corner in the fetal position, rocking back and forth. ‘You can’t call me the wrong pronoun — it’s literally violence! It’s against the Geneva Convention!'”

The article went on to claim that using this tactic, the Chinese military defeated America in seven minutes.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousUniversity of Florida AI instruction rolling out to more public schools this year

nextCitrus County, Inverness Airport FBO at odds over new lease

5 comments

  • JS

    August 8, 2023 at 4:37 pm

    Every morning, Voldemort looks in the mirror and is so thankful that Rhonda exists and that Matt Gaetz exist, because there are Florida politicians even worse than him.

    But make no mistake, only marginally worse.

    Reply

  • Joe

    August 8, 2023 at 4:44 pm

    Babylon Bee is bad partisan humor for dumb RepubliQans who feel oppressed by The Onion.

    Who are supposed to be the snowflakes again?? Nice one, Senator Skeletor.

    Reply

  • SteveHC

    August 8, 2023 at 5:00 pm

    Proof positive that Florida’s Republican politicians are among either the DUMBEST or just plain LAZIEST politicians in the country. Unbelievable.

    Reply

    • My Take

      August 8, 2023 at 5:32 pm

      As brainstem “thinkers”–fear, territory, hate–they have not much there for reason.

      Reply

  • No fair

    August 8, 2023 at 5:36 pm

    I been duped! Headline reads “[GOP person” appears…” and I assumed it would be another story about another GOP having another day in court answering more charges brought against them. But Scott was just gullible. LOL @ Gullible Scott.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories