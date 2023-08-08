Rick Scott appears to fall for Babylon Bee story about Chinese soldiers ‘screaming pronouns’ preparing for war with U.S.

Call it a case of “fake news.” Or just call it an example of a Senator’s deadpan sense of humor.

On the Guy Benson Show, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott appeared to have fallen for satire from the Babylon Bee in discussing the Chinese military threat to the United States.

“I saw on a website the other day that the Chinese military is practicing screaming pronouns at our military because that’s what our military is spending their time doing, learning pronouns,” Scott said.

Scott delivered the line as part of a monologue about how President Joe Biden doesn’t “respect anybody,” and how the President created a “woke military.” From there, the host seemed to take it seriously, calling it an “embarrassment” and “just awful.”

Scott’s campaign claims it was a joke, meanwhile.

“The Senator was simply making a satirical comment referencing a Babylon Bee headline. At the rate Biden and his woke cabinet are going it wouldn’t be surprising if it came down to that. Since Biden has taken over America has become weaker in the presence of Communist China and they know it,” said comms director Priscilla Ivasco.

The Bee story in question isn’t new. It first appeared in 2021, entitled “Instead Of Traditional Warfare, Chinese Military Will Now Be Trained To Shout Wrong Pronouns At American Troops.”

“The Chinese military has announced that they will no longer be investing in weapons, tanks, aircraft, or traditional warfare training techniques. Instead, the People’s Liberation Army will simply be trained to shout the wrong pronouns at U.S. soldiers, who will collapse and shake uncontrollably at the advanced maneuver,” the author joked.

The humor continued as the article progressed.

“The Chinese soldiers then began shouting ‘He/Him!’ and ‘She/Her!’ at American soldiers, whom Joe Biden had loaned to the Chinese government for the practice session. They immediately collapsed to the floor. ‘No!!! I’m a xe/xer; it says so right on my dog tags! cried one weeping American soldier huddled in the corner in the fetal position, rocking back and forth. ‘You can’t call me the wrong pronoun — it’s literally violence! It’s against the Geneva Convention!'”

The article went on to claim that using this tactic, the Chinese military defeated America in seven minutes.